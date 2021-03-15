OTTAWA -- It’s the most watched horse jumping event in Ontario and it will be happening right here in Ottawa. The Trillium Championships will be taking place this fall at Wesley Clover Parks.

“It’s a big win for the city, it’s a big win for the equestrian community, and we’re really pleased to be able to attract them to our site,” says Karen Sparks, executive director at Wesley Clover Parks. “In terms of numbers, it’s the biggest event in Ontario and for them to consider us a top venue in Ontario and want to come to us, I think shows the direction that we’re going in.”

The event will bring hundreds of people to the nation’s capital to compete, along with roughly 700 to 800 horses.

“We’re super excited to come to Ottawa,” says Martha Worts, executive director at the Trillium Hunter Jumper Association. “The area has fantastic amenities. The hotels are great and the tourism options are amazing.”

It’s no secret that the tourism industry in Ottawa has had a rough year thanks to COVID-19, so having this major competition here will be a big boost to the local economy, tourism officials say.

“Every person who comes with a horse will also be staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our shops, visiting a museum, perhaps taking a cruise on the Rideau Canal or white water rafting in the Ottawa River,” says Jantine Van Kregten, director of communications for Ottawa Tourism.

It’s still too soon to know if spectators will be allowed at the event, but organizers say they are hopeful that health officials will give them the OK when the time comes.

“Right now we don’t allow spectators on site,” says Sparks. “Who knows what the guidelines will be in September? But certainly when we start our events in May there’s no spectators. If you’re on site you’re either a parent of a minor or you’re a direct competitor, or you’re directly working to take care of a horse.”

“I think this is going to be a comeback year for a lot of events. It would be nice if we could have spectators, but if we can’t we understand,” says Worts.

A livestream will be available for viewing the event if spectators aren’t allowed to attend.

Safety measures will still be in place for anyone who is part of the competition.

“There’s only three participants at the horse show ring at any given time and everyone on the grounds has to wear masks, social distancing. To even access the grounds that the horse shows are at, you have to be on a list,” says Worts.

The list not only helps keep track of who is attending, but it can also be used for contact tracing if anyone happens to get COVID-19 at the event.

For the past 24 years, The Trillium Championships were held in Toronto. Organizers say the change of venue is a welcome one, that will showcase not only Wesley Clover Parks, but the entire city.

“So I think its going to be nice for people to come and experience the nation’s capital,” says Worts

The event runs from Sept. 1 to 5.