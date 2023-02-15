Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man

Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Station Boulevard, which is a few blocks southeast of Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue.

Just before 7 p.m., police were called to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus after a person arrived there having been shot, police said. The hospital is about one kilometre south of where the shooting happened.

The victim, Omar Al-Khalidi, died in hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

This is Ottawa’s third homicide of the year.

