Holiday Food Swaps for IBS
The holidays are synonymous with great eats, but it can be challenging to get in on the festive feast if you live with IBS.
Jennifer Tanner, co-founder of The Tummy Clinic, shares some simple food swaps so you can still enjoy your meal and not upset your stomach.
Food Swap: Mashed Potatoes
- 5 pounds potatoes
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- 6 tablespoon butter
- 1 cup lactose free milk
- Drizzle of garlic infused olive oil
Food Swap: Stuffing
- 6 cup os gluten free or low FODMAP bread
- 2 tbsp. garlic-infused oil
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup finely chopped carrots
- 3 cups homemade chicken stock (with no garlic and onions)
- 1 large egg, slightly beaten
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. rosemary
- 1/4 tsp. basil
- 1/4 tsp. oregano
- 1/8 tsp. sage
- 1/8 tsp. thyme
Food Swap: Cranberry Sauce
- 400g of fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 cup of table sugar (or maple syrup)
- 1 cup of water
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- pinch of nutmeg
