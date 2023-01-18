Historic Confederation Bridge in Smiths Falls, Ont. to be replaced with pedestrian bridge

The debate on what to do with the historic Confederation Bridge in Smiths Falls has finally ended, with town council voting 4-3 this week to replace it with a new pedestrian bridge.

However, some residents, including David Pringle, don’t entirely agree with the plan.

"I would rather see a pedestrian and a vehicle bridge," he said. "I really miss having that access from the main drag."

Coun. Stephen Robinson says the bridge issue is why he decided to run last year.

"One of my biggest concerns has always been access to the park since the bridge closed," he told CTV News Ottawa. "Part of my platform was putting it back because everybody that I talked to when I was out campaigning wanted the bridge back, and as a result I got elected."

The bridge was an access to Centennial Park from Beckwith Street, but was shut down to the public in 2015 due to safety concerns, after serving the town for 110 years.

Council agreed on the cheapest replacement of the four options presented, with a price tag of $1.2 million dollars.

"It's going to save us over a million dollars to not have it here but I feel sorry for the people of Smiths Falls because to them, they were willing to take that hit, at least the ones I talked to, and I feel sorry for them because they are the losers," Robinson said.

While Mayor Shawn Pankow agrees the new bridge will not please everyone, he says the replacement makes sense.

"It's hard to justify a two-and-a-half, three-million dollar investment on a crossing which only had a few hundred vehicles crossing there every day," he said. "I've had people tell me whatever you do don't put vehicles back across that bridge, we enjoy the park, it's peaceful, it's more quiet that what is used to be."

Pankow noted the bridge was not critical asset from a transportation standpoint and did not alleviate congestion.

"We know that some people were very much attached to the bridge itself, and it is a heritage element and it's unfortunate," he said.

Both Pankow and Robinson agreed due diligence could have been done decades ago to help preserve the bridge, but it went too long without critical upgrades.

"I mean, this didn't happen overnight. Previous councils could have addressed it immediately once it was taken out of service and found out what was wrong and it possibly could have been salvaged at that time," Robinson said.

A pedestrian bridge does already exist nearby, owned by Parks Canada, but there is no railing on the south side so it can be used by boaters in the summer.

The town says it will discuss revamping that crossing if Parks Canada comes on board to help cover some costs.

"We might have a solution which is going to be cheaper than putting in a new crossing," Pankow said.

"I mean, that would be a better option than spending the money here on a whole new one," Robinson added. "That would help the taxpayers."

Pankow says the town will also apply for federal transportation grants to help cover the new bridge.

"(That) could help pay up to, I think, 60 per cent of the costs for an active transportation crossing," he noted. "As well, the existing pier and abutments were not sound enough to carry the load of a vehicle bridge, they maybe able to carry the pedestrian bridge and, if that's the case, it means more cost savings when it comes down to the actual finished products that we end up here."

Pringle says he's just happy a solution seems to be around the corner.

"It's taken some time, let's get ‘er done!" he smiled. "We live in a beautiful town, let's look after it and make it attractive."

Construction on the new crossing could begin as early as this fall.