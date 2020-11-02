OTTAWA -- Weather for the first workday of November packed a wallop as strong winds blew into Ottawa early Monday.

Environment Canada reported sustained winds of 54 kilometres per hour at 4:38 a.m. with gusts of up to 76 kilometres per hour.

Hydro Ottawa crews were sent to multiple power outages, including in Orleans, Stittsville and the rural west end.

Thousands of customers lost power.

Estimated restoration times were listed to be as late as noon Monday.