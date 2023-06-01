Hidden camera discovered in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school

Police are investigating the discovery of a hidden camera in a washroom at a Gatineau, Que. elementary school.

Gatineau police received a call from staff at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu on Nelligan Street just after 10 a.m. Thursday about a camera found in the washroom, police said in a statement.

Officers seized the camera, which will be examined by investigators.

Police say officers remain in close communications with the school as the investigation continues.

It's not known how long the camera has been in the school's washroom.

Last month, police investigated a fire in the washroom of l’école l'Oiseau Bleu. Police say two students under the age of 12 were identified as being responsible for starting the fire, but would not face charges.

"The two students, accompanied by their parents, were met by the investigators in order to make them aware of the dangers and the various possible consequences of their actions," police said in a statement.