Heritage building in Kemptville damaged by fire

North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford says firefighters have responded to a fire in a heritage building in Kemptville.

Smoke could be seen rising from the third floor of the 138-year-old building on Prescott Street that contains a Mr. Mozzarella restaurant on the ground floor and apartments above it early Saturday afternoon.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

Fire chief John Okum told CTV News Ottawa the fire was heavy in the upper floor and had extended into the attic. The building was evacuated and everyone got out safely.

"Fire conditions were heavy in the attic, and very difficult to extinguish. Firefighters needed to pull ceilings and walls down where fire was travelling," Okum said in an email.

The fire was considered knocked down by 3:15 p.m., he said, but crews remained on scene extinguishing hot spots. The fire was contained to the building and didn't spread.

"Victim Services have been contacted and are attending the scene to offer assistance to displaced persons," Okum wrote.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

OPP say roads are closed in the area.

