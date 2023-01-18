Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area

Zellers is making a comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.

The Hudson's Bay Company is relaunching the discount retailer a decade after the company shuttered most of its locations.

Zellers announced the first 25 locations for "store experiences" located within Hudson's Bay stores across Canada on Wednesday.

The locations include the Hudson's Bay locations in the Rideau Centre and the St. Laurent Centre in Ottawa, and at the Les Promenades Gatineau on Maloney Boulevard.

A Zellers store will also open in the Bay at the Cataraqui Town Centre in Kingston.

The Zellers experience within Hudson's Bay will be between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft., depending on the location.

"Customers will be greeted with a thoughtful selection of design-led products across home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets, housed within Zellers’ signature red and white that will guide customers along in their retail journey," Zellers said in a statement.

"To stay in the loop, beginning today shoppers can sign up for updates on Zellers.ca –the future home of Zellers’ fully integrated e-commerce platform."

With files from The Canadian Press