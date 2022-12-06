Here's where to find a community fridge or pantry in Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?

With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina