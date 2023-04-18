Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike

The Public Service Alliance of Canada has set a deadline of 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to reach a deal with the federal government or else a nationwide strike will begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The union representing 155,000 workers has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.

The list online includes hundreds of locations across Canada. They include federal government buildings, Service Canada locations, and the offices of MPs. The site includes links to RSVP for a picket line, and the time a picket is supposed to begin.

It's unknown how many workers will be picketing at each individual location.

"We've delivered for Canadians day in and day out," PSAC says on its website. "Join us on the picket line to show the government it's time for them to be there for Canada's workers. It’s time to take action because our bills can’t wait, and neither can we."

PSAC issued its 9 p.m. Tuesday deadline on Monday as the two sides have yet to reach a deal. Key issues include enshrining language around remote work in the collective agreement and wages. The federal government said it offered a nine per cent increase over three years, calling it a "fair and competitive offer", but in a statement Monday suggested it would not entertain PSAC’s demand to include language on remote work in collective agreements. The government said the union's demands would "severely impact the Government’s ability to deliver services to Canadians and would limit its ability to effectively manage employees within the public service."

There are seven picket locations in Ottawa: West Block, the Prime Minister's Office, the office Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, the office of Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde, Tunney's Pasture, and the Canada Post Building on Heron Road. Two locations are listed in Gatineau, the office of Liberal MP Greg Fergus at Place du Portage and the office of Liberal MP Steve McKinnon.

In addition, there are 32 other locations in Ontario, 46 other locations in Quebec, seven in Prince Edward Island, 23 in New Brunswick, 27 in Nova Scotia, 19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, 20 in Manitoba, 14 in Saskatchewan, 19 in Alberta, 36 in British Columbia, one in the Northwest Territories, one in the Yukon, and two in Nunavut.

For the full list, click here.