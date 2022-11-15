Here's when you can expect your phone to sound during Wednesday's Alert Ready test

A nationwide test of Alert Ready, Canada’s national public alerting system, will take place Wednesday.

Every province and territory except Prince Edward Island will be part of the test. Emergency management organizations in each province and territory will issue one test message over television, radio, and compatible LTE wireless devices.

The Alert Ready system is routinely tested to ensure its effectiveness. It is used to distribute messages about potentially life-threatening situations, such as extreme weather, as well as Amber Alerts for missing children.

The alert in Ontario will sound at 12:55 p.m. EST. There will be an alert in Quebec at 1:55 p.m. EST. Some residents of Ottawa and Gatineau have reported getting both Ontario and Quebec alerts during previous tests.

Pelmorex, the company that operates the technical infrastructure of the Alert Ready system, says that there have been more than 800 alerts nationwide since the system’s launch in 2015.