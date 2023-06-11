Here's when the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre will close this week

The Nordstrom store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre is scheduled to close on Tuesday, as the American retailer closes all Canadian operations. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Nordstrom store in Ottawa's Rideau Centre is scheduled to close on Tuesday, as the American retailer closes all Canadian operations. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina