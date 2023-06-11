Here's when the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre will close this week
Shoppers have two more days to shop at the Nordstrom in the Rideau Centre, before the U.S. department store chain shuts down its Canadian operations for good.
Nordstrom has announced that Tuesday will be "your last day to shop" at the Nordstrom stores in Ottawa and across Canada. The Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards has already closed.
In March, Nordstrom announced it was winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in Canada, saying it does not "see a realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business."
The retailer launched a liquidation sale across all stores on March 21.
As of Sunday, the closing sale at Nordstrom's Canadian stores includes savings of 70 to 80 per cent "and more off lowest ticketed prices", according to the company's website. Beauty products are selling for 60 per cent off.
Nordstrom operated two stores in Ottawa – at the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards.
Nordstrom opened its 157,000-square-foot store in the Rideau Centre in March 2015. In 2028, the Nordstrom Rack opened at the Ottawa Train Yards.
