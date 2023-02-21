Here's when Ottawa will see 15 to 20 cm of snow

Another blast of snow is headed to Ottawa, with up to 20 cm of snow expected by Thursday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for "significant snowfall beginning this evening".

"Snow, heavy at times, will develop this evening," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Snow will become light Thursday morning and may become mixed with freezing drizzle. Another round of snow, possibly mixed with ice pellets, will affect the area Thursday afternoon and evening."

The forecast calls for snow, at times heavy, beginning around 11 p.m., with heavy snow continuing overnight.

A brief storm moving through Ottawa on Tuesday delivered 6 cm of snow. Ottawa has seen just over 35 cm of snow so far in February, with 14.8 cm of that falling on Feb. 17.

More than 96 cm fell in January.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. High -7 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -10 degrees this afternoon.

Snow at times heavy beginning late Wednesday evening. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Low -13 C.

Periods of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle on Thursday. Amount 2 to 4 cm of snow. High -9 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -11 C.

Cloudy with a chance of flurries on both Saturday and Sunday.

WHITEOUTS TUESDAY

A band of heavy snow moved across eastern Ontario Tuesday causing some brief whiteout conditions for drivers.

A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for part of the afternoon because of the heavy flurries that were moving across the region.

Conditions got sketchy fast on Hwy 29 between Carleton Place and Almonte this afternoon. Oncoming cars appearing at random out of the white. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/LwHsZb5maF — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) February 21, 2023

"Brief but intense flurries could affect road conditions and will result in significantly reduced visibility at times," the advisory said.

The snow was heaviest in Ottawa around 2 p.m. but quickly moved east.