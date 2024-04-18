OTTAWA
Here's when gas prices will drop 4 cents a litre in Ottawa

Gas prices increased 14 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations Thursday morning. Motorists reported prices of $1.78 or $179 a litre in Ottawa. (James Fish/CTV Morning Live) Gas prices increased 14 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations Thursday morning. Motorists reported prices of $1.78 or $179 a litre in Ottawa. (James Fish/CTV Morning Live)
Some relief is on the way for motorists at the pumps, after gas prices climbed in Ottawa overnight to the highest levels since August 2022.

Gas prices jumped 14 cents a litre Thursday morning at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario. Motorists in Ottawa reported gas selling for $1.78 or $1.79 a litre.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall 4 cents a litre on Friday to 175.9 cents a litre.

McTeague has said this week's 14-cent increase in gas prices is due to the higher cost of summer blended gasoline, as refineries switch from winter to summer blend.

According to www.ottawagasprices.com, gasoline was selling one year ago for $1.51 a litre in Ottawa. Gas hit $2 a litre in May and June 2022.

This is a developing story

