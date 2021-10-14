OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators open a new season Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Sens can welcome a full house to the CTC for games this season, after the Ontario government lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions for large indoor venues.

Fans going to games this season will need more than just a ticket to the game to get into Canadian Tire Centre. Under Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions, all fans aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter the arena, and must wear a mask except when eating and drinking.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators games this season

FULLY VACCINATED

All guests 12 years of age or older by the end of 2021 must have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators games.

The Senators say guests must provide proper identification such as a birth certificate, citizenship card, driver’s licence, government-issued ID card, health card, passport or permanent resident card along with their vaccination receipt.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccination policy. The Senators say they must wear a mask at all times, with the exception of when actively consuming food or a beverage.

SCREENING

Senators fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and ID before entering Canadian Tire Centre.

“All screening will be done prior to scanning a ticket and passing through the venue doors into Canadian Tire Centre,” says the Senators on their website.

ENTERING CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

The Senators warn that entering the building will take longer for Senators games due to the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Doors will open two hours prior to puck drop to allow fans who want to avoid line-ups to enter the venue at an earlier time.

“We will also have staff redirecting fans to less busy gates throughout the venue to expedite entry,” says the Senators.

MASKS IN CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

All fans must wear a face mask inside Canadian Tire Centre, except when actively consuming food or a beverage.

“All Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Centre staff will be enforcing the mask policy. If you feel uncomfortable or near someone who is not adhering to the mask policy, please inform your usher,” says the Senators.

NO CASH

Canadian Tire Centre is now a cashless venue.

All major credit cards and debit will be accepted inside the arena.

Reverse ATMs will be available throughout Canadian Tire Centre where fans will be able to insert cash and receive a physical card that will act like a debit or gift card at all concessions and restaurants.

STAFF VACCINATED

The Senators say all full-and part-time staff at Canadian Tire Centre and with the Senators are required to be fully vaccinated.