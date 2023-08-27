Here's what you need to know about today's Capital Pride Parade

Thousands of people are expected in downtown Ottawa today for the Capital Pride Parade.

The Pride Parade will depart Ottawa City Hall at 1 p.m., and travel along Elgin Street, Gladstone Avenue and Kent Street, ending at the intersection of Kent Street and Laurier Avenue.

The Grand Marshal for this year's Pride Parade is Fae Johnstone.

"My hope this year is to bring us back to the tradition of Pride and highlight how far we still have to go to support and deliver equality for queer and trans community members," Johnstone told CTV Morning Live.

The Pride Parade's honoured group this year is the Ten Oaks Project.

The theme for this year's event is "Get Proud," with Capital Pride saying, "Our theme is a call to celebrate together even more loudly and proudly."

Here is everything you need to know about the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa.

Pride Parade route

The Capital Pride Parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall.

The parade will travel south on Elgin Street to Gladstone Avenue, west on Gladstone Avenue to Kent Street and north on Kent Street to Laurier Avenue.

Capital Pride says over 200 groups and more than 10,000 marchers will take part in the parade.

Road closures

Here is a look at road closures in downtown Ottawa.

All day

Bank Street closed between Slater and Florence streets

Somerset Street closed between O'Connor and Bank streets

Gloucester Street closed between Bank and O'Connor streets

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laurier Avenue West closed between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Elgin Street closed between Slater and McLeod streets

Gladstone Avenue closed between Cartier and Kent streets

Kent Street closed between McLeod and Albert streets

Laurier Avenue West will be closed between Lyon Street South and O'Connor Street between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo says it will maintain regular transit service this weekend.

Routes 6, 7 and 11 will be detoured between Slater Street and Gladstone Avenue all day.

Routes 5, 6, 7, 11 and 14 will be detoured for the duration of the Capital Pride Parade from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All trips affected by road closures during the parade will be detoured via adjacent streets, according to the city.

Ottawa police

Ottawa police say there will be an increased police presence during Capital Pride events this weekend.

"The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Special Events Section, along with our city partners have worked with Pride organizing committee throughout the planning phase of the Parade," police said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"OPS has developed a plan with police resources to ensure safe and fun Pride activities associated with the event all weekend."

Police say there will be an integrated command team set up for the Pride Parade.

"OPS will have officers engaged along the route to ensure Pride participants feel safe and that Ottawa residents feel secure that their community is being protected," police said.

"OPS has officers of all ranks that have signed up to ensure a successful Pride parade."