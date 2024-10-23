OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's what you need to know about the sale of alcohol in Ottawa's big box stores starting Oct. 31

    Beer sits in storage at the Pioneer gas station on Industrial Avenue in Ottawa in advance Sept. 5, when convenience stores and gas stations are legally able to sell alcohol in Ontario. Aug. 27, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Beer sits in storage at the Pioneer gas station on Industrial Avenue in Ottawa in advance Sept. 5, when convenience stores and gas stations are legally able to sell alcohol in Ontario. Aug. 27, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    You will be able to pick up beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages at Costco, Walmart and more grocery stores in Ottawa starting next week.

    Ontario's next step in the expansion of alcohol beverage sales will be taken on Oct. 31, with all eligible grocery and big-box stores allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, including offering 30-packs of beer.

    In July, Ontario allowed convenient stores in Ottawa and across Ontario to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. More than 180 gas stations and convenience stores in Ottawa are selling alcoholic beverages.

    According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission website, five Costco stores and five Walmart locations in Ottawa are licensed to sell alcohol starting Oct. 31.

    Licensed stores will only be allowed to sell alcohol between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. However, officials say deliveries of alcohol will only be permitted between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

    The AGCO says stores permitted to open on holidays will be allowed to sell alcohol between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

    Here is the list of the new grocery stores and big-box stores permitted to sell alcohol as of Oct. 31:

    • Costco – 770 Silver Seven Road
    • Costco – 1849 Merivale Road
    • Costco – 1900 Cyrville Road
    • Costco – 4315 Strandherd Drive
    • Costco – 1405 Blair Road
    • Walmart – 3900 Innes Road
    • Walmart – 2200 Bank Street
    • Walmart – 1375 Bank Street
    • Walmart – 5357 Fernbank Road
    • Walmart – 760 Eagleson Road
    • Farm Boy – 2950 Bank Street
    • Farm Boy – 2030 Tenth Line Road
    • Farm Boy – 1642 Merivale Road
    • Farm Boy – 3035 St. Joseph Boulevard
    • Food Basics – 5703 Hazeldean Road
    • Loblaws Carlingwood – 2085 Carling Avenue
    • Marsha's YIG – 200 Grant Carman Drive
    • Brierley's YIG - 685 River Road
    • Sobeys – 840 March Road
    • Sobeys – 5150 Innes Road
    • Sobeys – 700 Terry Fox Drive
    • Metro – 1675 Tenth Line Road
    • Metro – 1811 Robertson Road
    • Metro – 2261 Walkley Road
    • Metro – 6509 Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard
    • Metro – 2515 Bank Street
    • Metro – 1930 Montreal Road
    • Food Basics – 1465 Merivale Road
    • Food Basics – 900 Greenbank Road
    • Food Basics – 1021 Cyrville Road
    • Food Basics – 1670 Heron Road
    • Food Basics – 150 Katimavik Road
    • Food Basics – 3712 Innes Road
    • Food Basics – 667 Kirkwood Avenue
    • Metro – 255 Rideau Street
    • Hess Your Independent Grocer – 596 Montreal Road
    • Riley's Your Independent Grocer – 2269 Riverside Drive
    • Metro – 3201 Strandherd Drive
    • Real Canadian Superstore – 760 Eagleson Road
    • Brown's Your Independent Grocer – 1251 Stittsville Main Street
    • Loblaws – 200 Earl Gray Drive
    • Loblaws – 1980 Baseline Road
    • Metro – 4510 Innes Road
    • Loblaws – 3201 Greenbank Road
    • Loblaws – 2210 Bank Street
    • Real Canadian Superstore – 190 Richmond Road
    • Real Canadian Superstore – 4270 Innes Road

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News