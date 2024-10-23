Here's what you need to know about the sale of alcohol in Ottawa's big box stores starting Oct. 31

You will be able to pick up beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages at Costco, Walmart and more grocery stores in Ottawa starting next week.

Ontario's next step in the expansion of alcohol beverage sales will be taken on Oct. 31, with all eligible grocery and big-box stores allowed to sell alcoholic beverages, including offering 30-packs of beer.

In July, Ontario allowed convenient stores in Ottawa and across Ontario to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. More than 180 gas stations and convenience stores in Ottawa are selling alcoholic beverages.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission website, five Costco stores and five Walmart locations in Ottawa are licensed to sell alcohol starting Oct. 31.

Licensed stores will only be allowed to sell alcohol between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. However, officials say deliveries of alcohol will only be permitted between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The AGCO says stores permitted to open on holidays will be allowed to sell alcohol between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Here is the list of the new grocery stores and big-box stores permitted to sell alcohol as of Oct. 31: