Here's what you need to know about the O-Train return-to-service on Monday

O-Train service is set to resume on the full 12.5 km light-rail transit system on Monday, 28 days after the service was shut down after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group are spending the weekend conducting a trial running of trains through the east end of the rail line and verifying all the requirements have been met to resume full service.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo and TRA are also reviewing all of RTG's documentation to confirm that the requirements for the restart of Line 1 service are met.

There will be single-car service on the full LRT line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations for the month of August, as OC Transpo says it works to meet the new requirements for service and adjusts to passenger volumes.

Partial LRT service resumed on the western section of the LRT system last Tuesday, with trains running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the return of O-Train service on Monday.

O-Train service

OC Transpo will provide single-car service on the LRT line for the month of August.

Weekday morning peak period: 11 single-car trains will provide service at stations every five minutes

11 single-car trains will provide service at stations every five minutes Weekday afternoon peak period : 13 single-car trains will provide service at stations every four minutes

: 13 single-car trains will provide service at stations every four minutes Weekday non - peak periods and evenings : Nine single-car trains providing service at stations every six months

- : Nine single-car trains providing service at stations every six months Weekend service: Nine single-car trains providing service every six minutes

R1 replacement bus service

OC Transpo will continue to run R1 replacement bus service on Monday between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

Officials say the plan is to stop R1 service on Tuesday, but there are plans to put buses on standby at key locations if ridership is unexpectedly high.

R1 service on Monday will run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

In downtown Ottawa, R1 bus service will use Albert and Slater streets downtown.

Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert St. with stops at Bank and Kent

Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater St. with stops at Kent and O’Connor

Maintenance work

As O-Train service returns to the full LRT line, Rideau Transit Group will continue the replacement of the wheel hub assemblies. As part of the new requirement in the Safety Note, all leading and trailing wheel hub assemblies and axles will be replaced on O-Train vehicles every 60,000 km.

As of Friday, the wheel hub assemblies have been replaced on 26 of 44 trains.

Rideau Transit Group has also repositioned the restraining rails at eight locations along the track to ensure there is no contact between the rail and the wheel hub.

What's next

The Transit Commission and the city's Light-Rail Transit Subcommittee will receive several reports over the next two months about LRT service in Ottawa.