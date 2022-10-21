Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new police chief

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been named the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been named the new chief of the Ottawa Police Service.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina