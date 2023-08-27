Here's what you need to know about OC Transpo's new fall schedule

OC Transpo rolls out its fall schedule today, as the transit service prepares for the expected bump in ridership for back-to-school and work following the summer.

The new fall schedule includes service adjustments and seasonal service changes to meet the increased demand in ridership, along with school routes for the four school boards.

Here is a look at the fall service schedule changes. Full details on the fall schedule changes and schedules are available on octranspo.com.

O-Train Line 1

The O-Train Line 1 will continue to operate with single-car service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.

OC Transpo says there will be 11 single-car trains during the weekday morning peak period, 13 single-car trains during the weekday afternoon peak period and nine single-car trains during the weekday off-peak hours and on weekends.

O-Train shuttle bus schedule

OC Transpo says shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes on weekdays between Blair Station and downtown and Tunney's Pasture Station and downtown.

Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.:

Blair Station to downtown with service on Mackenzie King Bridge and on Albert Street

Tunney’s Pasture to downtown with service on Slater Street and Mackenzie King Bridge

Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Downtown to Blair Station with service on Slater Street and Mackenzie King Bridge

Downtown to Tunney’s Pasture Station with service on Mackenzie King Bridge and on Albert Street

O-Train Line 2

There will be no Trillium Line service for the start of the new school year, as construction continues on the new rail line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.

The R2 replacement bus service serving Carleton University will see frequency increased this fall to accommodate the seasonal return of higher ridership.

Peak period service will run every 10 minutes and midday and evening service will operate every 12 minutes. Additional trips will operate at major class times where needed to increase capacity, according to the transit service.

Routes 25, 56, and 57 will return to their regular non-summer schedules.

School service

OC Transpo says school service will resume on Aug. 29 for the two French boards, while school service resumes Sept. 5 for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board schools.

New school routes are being added this school year:

Cedarview Middle School: New school routes 682 and 683 will be introduced to provide service for students living in the Barrhaven, Jockvale, and Half Moon Bay neighbourhoods.

St. Joseph High School: New school routes 677 and 679 will be introduced to provide service for students living in the Old Barrhaven / Barrhaven West area.

Here is a look at the other service adjustments for the fall, according to OC Transpo.