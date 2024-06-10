Here's what you need to know about construction on Bank Street in the Billings Bridge area

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Bank Street in the Billings Bridge area of Ottawa, as construction begins this week to reconstruction watermain and road infrastructure and add a cycle track along the busy north-south road.

The multi-year construction project will require Bank Street to be reduced to one lane in each direction from Riverside Drive to Collins Avenue.

Starting Tuesday, work will begin on Bank Street between Riverside Drive and the Belanger Avenue/Lamira Street intersection.

"Work being completed in Phase 1 of the Bank Street renewal includes the installation, rehabilitation and/or replacement of various components of the underground infrastructure including watermains, sanitary and storm sewers, full reconstruction of the road and sidewalks, as well as the addition of a cycle track, street lighting, traffic signals and streetscape improvements," the city says.

The focus for the 2024 construction season is on the reconstruction of the watermains and sanitary sewers along Bank Street between Riverside Drive and Ohio Street and the renewal of the Bank Street Sawmill Creek culvert.

Motorists and OC Transpo riders are being warned that traffic will be delayed through the area.

"Traffic delays around the construction zone are expected. Signage will be in place to notify residents of the impacted area," the city said in a media release on Monday.

"OC Transpo routes will be maintained through the construction zone."

Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained through the work zone at all times during construction.

"The vision for the Bank Street Renewal Project is to construct a functional and safe complete arterial main street with a well-balanced multi-modal transportation network which will cater to vehicles, transit, cyclists and pedestrians," the city says.

Once completed, the Bank Street project will include cycle tracks in both directions between Riverside Drive and Ledbury Avenue, improved bus stop and bus shelter locations, the introduction of full height and mountable curb medians along sections of Bank Street and new street furniture, streetlights, trees, concrete, sidewalks, grassed sections and paver stones.