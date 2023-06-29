Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the rules for fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day.
When can you set off fireworks in Ottawa?
Under Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks are only permitted on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Location and age requirements for fireworks
The city of Ottawa says fireworks displays must be directly supervised by an adult, 18 years of age of older.
Fireworks are only allowed to be set off on private property, with permission from the property owner, according to the city.
Where are fireworks prohibited?
The city of Ottawa says fireworks are not allowed to be discharged on City property, including parks, sports fields and beaches.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario do not allow fireworks to be discharged on all school premises, including all track and sports field areas.
The city says on private properties, fireworks cannot be discharged if it "poses danger to other individuals and properties," including any property near other homes, apartments, roadways, sidewalks and public spaces.
Under the Fireworks Bylaw, fireworks are prohibited on:
- On any highway, street, lane, square or other public space
- In or into any building, doorway or automobile
The sale of fireworks
The sale of consumer fireworks is prohibited in Ottawa, except on Canada Day and the seven business days leading up to it.
Display fireworks
The city of Ottawa says no person or group can hold a display of professional, display fireworks without having obtained a permit from the Fire Chief
A permit fee is $57
Firecrackers
Under the city of Ottawa's Fireworks Bylaw, the sale and use of firecrackers are strictly prohibited.
Fire chief can ban fireworks
Ottawa's fire chief has the power to ban residents from launching fireworks, if there are concerns it could spark a fire.
Council voted Wednesday to give the fire chief the authority to ban fireworks due to the wildfires in Ontario and Quebec, and the dry conditions Ottawa has seen this month.
As of 1:35 p.m. Thursday, fireworks are permitted in Ottawa for the Canada Day weekend.
Where can I see fireworks in Ottawa on Canada Day?
Here is a list of public fireworks displays in Ottawa on June 30 and Canada Day
- Ottawa Redblacks game at TD Place – Friday after the game
- Ottawa Titans game at RCGT Park – Friday after the game
- Canadian Heritage Canada Day festivities at LeBreton Flats – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Canada Day in Barrhaven at Clarke Fields Park – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Beacon Hill in Loyola Park – 9:30 p.m. Saturday
- Greely Community Centre – Saturday at dusk
- Kanata at Walter Baker Park – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Osgoode at Stuart Holmes Arena – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Petrie Island – dusk on Saturday
- Riverside South at Claudette Cain Park – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Stittsville at Sacred Heart High School – 9:45 p.m. Saturday
- Rideau Carleton Raceway – 10 p.m. Saturday
- Trend Arlington on Bellman Drive – Saturday at dusk
