Here's what you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

The lineup for Canada's 157th birthday party in Ottawa and Gatineau has been released, with the main birthday celebrations set for LeBreton Flats Park for the third straight year.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge announced the official celebrations on July 1 will be held at LeBreton Flats Park, on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull.

"Canada Day gives us a chance to come together and celebrate our pride in being Canadian," St-Onge said in a statement.

"In addition to showcasing our art and culture, Canada Day also highlights our country's wonderful diversity. Come enjoy a host of memorable experiences with family and friends by taking part in the July 1 celebrations in Canada's Capital Region."

LeBreton Flats Park will be "the hub" for the July 1 celebrations, with events scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., including the popular Daytime Ceremony and the Evening Show with performances by Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams and more. Canada Day events will wrap up at 10 p.m. with fireworks.

Canadian Heritage has moved the main celebrations to LeBreton Flats from Parliament Hill due to the renovations at the Centre Block.

Here is a look at the events planned on Canada Day:

LeBreton Flats Park

Canadian Heritage says "numerous" activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Take part in all-ages interactive activities until 7 p.m., such as On the Dance Floor, Medicine Wheel bracelet making and an outdoor screening of short films;

Kick off Canada Day by attending the daytime ceremony, which will highlight important anniversaries and themes while celebrating the diversity of our country;

Watch the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Centennial flypast at 1 p.m.;

Dance to the beats of Canadian DJ Miss Shelton, starting at 7 p.m.;

Celebrate with Canadian artists performing in the evening show; and

Enjoy the Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks at the end of the evening.

The evening show will be hosted by Isabelle Racicot.

Canadian artists scheduled to perform are Chromeo, Corneille, FouKi, Kanen, Kiesza, Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Qattuu, Sara Dufour and Willows.

Parliament Hill

Canadian Heritage says there will still be events on Parliament Hill on Canada Day, including a Snowbirds demonstration, SkyHawks jumps and bagpipe and drum performances.

Old Hull

Old Hull will offer fun activities and shows to please everyone. You'll get to see performances by Dubmatique, Basia Bulat, Kallitechnis and more!

Canada Day events will also be held in Barrhaven, Kanata, Petrie Island, the National Arts Centre and more.