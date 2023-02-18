Here's what you'll need to earn to afford a house in Ottawa in 2023

The amount of money an Ottawa resident needs to make in order to afford a house is on the rise, despite housing prices going down.

Online mortgage brokerage service Ratehub.ca has compiled data from the Canadian Real Estate Association about 10 major cities comparing home prices and the income required to afford them.

The report shows that while the average home price in Ottawa fell by more than $72,000 between January 2022 and January 2023, the amount of money someone needs to make to be able to afford an average home in the city has risen by $8,370.

The Ratehub.ca report says an Ottawa resident needs to make $122,440 per year to afford a home in 2023, compared to $114,070 in 2022.

The main reason for the disparity is a stronger stress test and higher interest rates.

"Home prices are down, but affordability is worse than 12 months ago," said Ratehub.ca co-CEO James Laird in the report.

"With current fixed rates, the stress test is currently around 7.37 per cent, which is over 2 per cent higher than a year ago. The increase in rates is more material than the decrease in home values so far, which means homes are less affordable in nine out of 10 of the cities we looked at compared to a year ago."

The only city where affordability improved was Hamilton, Ont., where the income needed to buy a home fell by $4,350 to $159,100 per year.

Ottawa ranks in the middle of the pack of 10 cities for the income needed to buy a home. Vancouver, Toronto, Victoria, and Hamilton require higher incomes than Ottawa, while Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton and Winnipeg require lower incomes.

Here is the income required in each of the 10 cities in order to be able to afford an average home in each market.