Ottawa's police chief says the service is looking at "every single option" to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa, as the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures continues.

With dozens of vehicles remaining parked in front of Parliament Hill and on several streets in the downtown core, calls are getting louder from residents, businesses and politicians to end the six-day protest.

"I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this," said Chief Peter Sloly on Wednesday. "And that other solutions are going to have to be considered well beyond my ability to dictate."

The chief says options being considered include a court injunction or forced removal of the demonstrators, negotiations and assistance from the military.

The demonstration has closed several roads in the downtown core, and disrupted transit service. Gatineau's STO says it will only offer a link to Ottawa via the Chaudiere Bridge.

Several businesses remain closed in the downtown core, including the Rideau Centre. The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches will remain closed through the weekend.

Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" released a statement on Wednesday, vowing to stay "as long as it takes" for all governments to end COVID-19 related mandates. The convoy leaders expressed regret that residents in downtown Ottawa are "bearing this inconvenience" due to the protest.

"The responsibility for your inconvenience lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians who have prefer to vilify and call us names rather than engage in respectful, serious dialogue," said Chris Barber.

"The fastest way to get us out of the nation's Capital, is to call your elected representatives and end all C-19 mandates."

Ottawa police said Wednesday they are anticipating the protest will grow again this weekend as more demonstrators return to the capital.

TRACTOR CONVOY TO OTTAWA

A tractor convoy is being planned from Alexandria to Ottawa on Saturday to show support for the truckers involved in the "Freedom Convoy."

According to the Facebook Group "Farmer Convoy to Ottawa 2.0", the convoy will depart Alexandria at 6 a.m. and travel to Ottawa.

The group had 1,900 followers as of Wednesday evening.

INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

Ottawa police say 25 active investigations continue into the protest on Parliament Hill and downtown streets.

Late Wednesday, police asked the public for help identifying a suspect in the desecration of the National War Memorial.

Three people have been charged in connection to the demonstration.

The price tag for the six days of policing the protest is now $3 million and climbing.

“At some point we will be turning to the federal and municipal governments for support to offset these significant and growing costs,” said Blair Dunker, chief administrative officer for OPS