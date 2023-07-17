Here's what we know about Ottawa's latest LRT shutdown

All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed until further notice because a bearing issue was discovered during a vehicle inspection.

It's not yet clear how long service on the four-year-old line will be suspended.

Transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said in a message to the mayor and city council Monday afternoon that the decision was made in the interest of safety.

"This email is to notify you that, in an abundance of caution, Transit Services is immediately launching R1 service across Line 1, after a routine inspection revealed an issue with a bearing," Amilcar wrote. "More information will be provided soon."

In a second memo later Monday, she said every single axle is undergoing inspection.

"All light rail vehicles are being safely returned to the Maintenance and Storage Facility. This will allow for every single axle to be inspected and checked for any play within the axle hub," she said. "Alstom is conducting inspections of the track."

R1 bus service resumed at 5 a.m. Tuesday with 12 buses providing service every 10 minutes. OC Transpo plans to increase peak service to 28 buses, arriving approximately every 5 minutes, while the closure of the light rail line is in effect.

Issue similar to axle issues in the past

Amilcar said excess axle grease was discovered during a 50,000 km inspection on one of the vehicles. The issued was found to be "similar to the axle bearing issues that have occurred in the past," the memo said.

"Upon further investigation an axle check was done, and it was determined that the bearing play was over the threshold at which it could stay in operation," she wrote. "The safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority and, out of an abundance of caution, Line 1 service was suspended to allow for a complete investigation."

The Aug. 8, 2021 derailment at Tunney's Pasture Station was due to an "undetected catastrophic roller bearing failure" in the axle bearing assembly, the Transportation Safety Board has said.

Last July, OC Transpo pulled all O-Train vehicles that had travelled more than 175,000 kilometres out of service for additional inspections after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on a train, an issue that appeared to be different than the one that caused the Aug. 8 derailment.

Service halted abruptly during afternoon rush

Train service was halted just before 5 p.m. R1 buses are replacing LRT service across the entire line from Tunney's Pasture Station to Blair Station.

Customers were told to disembark trains and leave stations to wait for R1 service, which was severely delayed.

Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo, a former OC Transpo employee, said on Twitter that OC Transpo was likely trying to find buses to support R1 service after the abrupt decision to cancel LRT service.

"As much as operations are trying to find spare buses to run the R1 service, they have to find buses that are nearby to pull that service and get those buses to those locations," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"As much as operations are trying to find spare buses to run the R1 service, they have to find buses that are nearby to pull that service and get those buses to those locations," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Lo said staff are sensitive to issues with vehicles because of their link to previous derailments.

"There is a heightened sensitivity around it," he said. "This is why the temporary speed restrictions around some of the curves in the east end have remained in effect for so long, to reduce the stress on the wheels. Given the sensitivity of the issue, I think because they found something in one of the vehicles, it's probably better to take that extra caution instead of having something happen while the trains are in service."

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said on Twitter that he is frustrated with the latest interruption to service, but safety must be the priority.

"It's incredibly frustrating when this happens," he wrote. "But safety and caution must always come first, and we must demand the highest quality standards from the companies manufacturing, maintaining, and fixing the service. With every issue that is identified and fixed by our contractors, we will be one step closer to providing residents with the light rail service they paid for and deserve."

"It’s incredibly frustrating when this happens," he wrote. "But safety and caution must always come first, and we must demand the highest quality standards from the companies manufacturing, maintaining, and fixing the service. With every issue that is identified and fixed by our contractors, we will be one step closer to providing residents with the light rail service they paid for and deserve."