OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state

    A person stands by the Centennial Flame near a framed portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney that was left there, as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang A person stands by the Centennial Flame near a framed portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney that was left there, as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.

    His casket is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa Tuesday morning. It will lie in state for two days at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington Street, across the road from Parliament. Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on hand to greet the Mulroney family.

    Members of the public will be able to line up and visit from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

    The City of Ottawa says three downtown streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate people who want to pay their respects to Canada's 18th prime minister.

    Wellington Street will be closed between Bank and Elgin streets; Metcalfe Street will be closed between Wellington and Queen streets; and O'Connor Street will be closed between Wellington and Queen streets. Additionally, Sparks Street will be closed from Elgin to Bank, according to Canadian Heritage.

    Some streets will be closed in downtown Ottawa from 6 p.m. March 18 to 6 p.m. March 20 for the lying in state of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

    "There will be enhanced police presence in the downtown core. Please allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes if possible, and follow directions of police officers," the City of Ottawa says.

    Visitors will be screened by security.

    Mulroney's casket will be moved to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday and Friday before his state funeral on the weekend.

    Mulroney died Feb. 29 at the age of 84. He was prime minister from 1984 to 1993. Flags in Ottawa have been flying at half-mast since his death.

    --With files from The Canadian Press. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News