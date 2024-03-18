Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state

There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.

His casket is scheduled to arrive in Ottawa Tuesday morning. It will lie in state for two days at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington Street, across the road from Parliament. Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on hand to greet the Mulroney family.

Members of the public will be able to line up and visit from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The City of Ottawa says three downtown streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate people who want to pay their respects to Canada's 18th prime minister.

Wellington Street will be closed between Bank and Elgin streets; Metcalfe Street will be closed between Wellington and Queen streets; and O'Connor Street will be closed between Wellington and Queen streets. Additionally, Sparks Street will be closed from Elgin to Bank, according to Canadian Heritage.

Some streets will be closed in downtown Ottawa from 6 p.m. March 18 to 6 p.m. March 20 for the lying in state of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

"There will be enhanced police presence in the downtown core. Please allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes if possible, and follow directions of police officers," the City of Ottawa says.

Visitors will be screened by security.

Mulroney's casket will be moved to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday and Friday before his state funeral on the weekend.

Mulroney died Feb. 29 at the age of 84. He was prime minister from 1984 to 1993. Flags in Ottawa have been flying at half-mast since his death.

--With files from The Canadian Press.