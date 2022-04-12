Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Easter weekend.
CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES
OC Transpo
- OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday.
- The O-Train will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and a regular weekday schedule on Monday
- For route information, visit octranspo.com
Para Transpo
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Friday, Sunday and Monday
- Regular bookings on Friday and Monday are automatically cancelled
- Regular bookings on Sunday are not automatically cancelled, and customers are reminded to suspend regular bookings if they do not need their trip.
Client Service Centres
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
- The city's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside Green Bin, recycling or garbage collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. There will be no multi-residential recycling container and green bin collection on Friday.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Other city services
- Ottawa Public Library Branches will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
Recreation and cultural services
- Pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules over Easter weekend.
- Most art centres and museums will be closed on Friday and Monday. Facilities may have reduced hours for Saturday and Sunday. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.
- Shenkman Arts Centre is closed on Friday and Monday
- Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed all weekend
- The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed all weekend
Ottawa malls
- Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday
- Place d'Orleans will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday
- Rideau Centre will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is also open Saturday and Monday
- St. Laurent Centre will be closed Friday and Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday
- Tanger Outlets will be closed on Good Friday and Sunday. Tanger Outlets will be open on Saturday and Monday.
MUSEUMS IN OTTAWA
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada closed on Good Friday. The gallery is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- The Diefenbunker is closed on Good Friday. The Diefenbunker is open Saturday.
