Here's what's next for father, community in Barrhaven after Wednesday night's mass murder

The community in Barrhaven is still dealing with the aftermath of the homicide that happened in the capital Wednesday night.

People continued to drop flowers at the crime scene Sunday.

Community leaders said at a candlelight vigil in Palmadeo Park in Barrhaven on Saturday members of the Sri Lankan diaspora have been grieving the tragedy across the country, noting how unusual it is for something like this to occur in their community.

Naradha Kodituwakku, director of the Buddhist Congress of Canada who spoke on behalf of the community, thanked first responders, elected officials and other organizations that have reached out in support of the family.

He said the surviving father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was still in shock during a hospital visit on Friday. He notes that the outpouring of support is needed for his recovery.

“He sees that people are behind him. And just so I think, a gathering like this only (makes) him stronger,” Kodituwakku said.

The surviving father is continuing to recover in hospital.

Funeral, autopsies, GoFundMe campaign

Kodituwakku says the surviving father has authorized the local temple to arrange a funeral after autopsies on the victims are completed.

Anzul Jhan, deputy high commissioner at the Sri Lanka High Commission in Ottawa, says family members are expected to fly in from Sri Lanka for the funeral.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe campaign that has been launched to raise money to support the families of the victims is still ongoing.

The financial support will be coordinated through the Buddhist Congress of Canada on Heron Road. The raised money will help absorb the costs associated with the funeral.

"And it's not one body that we are talking about. It's about six bodies. So, there's quite a bit of expenses. And obviously, you know, to pick up the people that are torn right here and in Sri Lanka. And that's what our focus right now is," Kodituwakku told CTV News on Saturday.

Donations can also be submitted to the Buddhist Congress of Canada.

Homicide shaking the capital

A mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance were killed at their family home on Berrigan Drive in Barrhaven Wednesday night. A 19-year-old international student, who was living with the family, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Ottawa police investigative sources tell CTV News at this point they're trying to determine if one or multiple knives were used in the attack.

On Wednesday, officers responding to a 911 call found the bodies of six people inside the home. The suspect was arrested inside the house without incident.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children – Kelly, Ranaya, Ashwini and Inuka. A family acquaintance, 40-year-old Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, was also found deceased at the home.

Police say the family were newcomers to Canada from Sri Lanka.

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy, Suneetha said the eldest Wickramasinghe child, Inuka, was enrolled in classes there.

"Last Sunday was his first class," Suneetha said. "Very bright and courageous for a little boy. He had a beautiful future."

Suneetha, who visited the father on Thursday in hospital, said he was attacked while returning home from his evening cleaning job.

"He lost half of his finger. Two fingers damaged, big cut to his face," Suneetha said. "The suspect didn't have a place to stay. The father said, 'You can stay in my basement.'"

Wickramasinghe, Suneetha said, came to Canada as an Algonquin College student. After he got his diploma, he got his work permit and brought his family here.

The father also worked as an Uber Driver in Ottawa, according to the landlord.

With files from The Canadian Press, CTV News national correspondent Judy Trinh, and CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy and Josh Pringle

More details to come