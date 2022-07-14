Here's what $800,300 will buy you in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods
A new survey suggests Ottawa's housing market cooled down in the spring, with the aggregate price of a new home in the capital dropping 1.1 per cent from the winter.
The Royal LePage survey finds the aggregate price of a home was $800,300 in the second quarter. That's down from $809,200 in the first quarter.
Royal LePage Performance Realty broker of record John Rogan says the seasonal summer slowdown in activity and expected further interest rate hikes will put some downward pressure on prices in the months ahead.
However, Royal LePage forecasts the aggregate price of a home in Ottawa will increase 10 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter last year. The aggregate price will be $813,670 in the final three months of the year.
The Ottawa Real Estate Board reported home sales dropped for the fourth straight month in June as higher interest rates and inflation affect the real estate market.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the aggregate price of a new home in the second quarter. Here is what $800,300 will buy you in nine neighbourhoods across Ottawa in July.
Barrhaven – 167 Point Prim Crescent
The two-storey home in the community of Heritage Park is listed at $799,900.
"The bright kitchen, open concept dining room and sunlight floods the Living room. With plenty of entertainment room, this home provides a fully finished basement and plenty of storage," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"There is also a rough-in for a future bathroom. Upstairs includes three large bedrooms with abundant sunlight, as well as one full bath and stunning ensuite!"
A look inside a three-bedroom home for sale in the Barrhaven community of Heritage Park. (Realtor.ca/website)
Beacon Hill – 100 Marrissa Avenue
The townhouse situated on a corner lot in Beacon Hill South is listed at $799,900.
According to the listing on Realtor.ca, the home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The spacious master bedroom includes a three-piece ensuite and walk-in closet.
"A home to many schools, shopping, recreation, LRT, minutes to downtown including the picturesque Rothwell Heights and Ottawa River."
A three-bedroom townhouse for sale on Marrissa Avenue in Beacon Hill. (Realtor.ca/website)
Centretown – 21 Perkins Street
This bungalow on a quiet cul-de-sac steps from LeBreton Flats and the Ottawa River is on the market for $799,000.
According to the listing on Realtor.ca, there are two bedrooms.
"The main floor features an open concept space with formal living & dining rooms opening onto an updated kitchen with gas stove, butcher block counters & loads of cupboards," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"Two well apportioned bedrooms and an upgraded main bath round out the main floor. You'll find a large rec room, two multi-purpose rooms and a second bath in the basement. A spacious fenced yard with an interlock patio extends the summer living space and also offers two parking spaces."
A bungalow for sale on Perkins Street in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)
Hintonburg – 27 Beverley Avenue
This one-storey home in Hintonburg is on the market for $799,000.
"This house has inner-bigness!!" says the listing on Realtor.ca
"2016 renos include a fantastic Muskoka kitchen design with breakfast bar and a convenient workstation," says the listing.
"Relax in the spa bathroom and enjoy its heated floors and soaker tub. Added main floor laundry room is perfectly situated off the kitchen. Principal bedroom is generous enough for a king. The back room currently used as a family room/office could be converted to a bedroom."
The listing says the lower level includes a recreational room, bedroom with a two-piece bathroom and storage.
A look inside a bungalow for sale on Beverley Avenue in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)
Kanata- 6 Rein Terrace
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home in Kanata's Bridlewood community is on the market for $799,900.
"In close proximity to schools, parks and public transit, this is a perfect home for a family or anyone seeking a great investment opportunity!" says the listing on Realtor.ca.
There is a fully fenced yard with a gazebo and a fully-finished basement.
A look at the primary bedroom of a home for sale on Rein Terrace in Kanata. (Realtor.ca/website)
Orleans – Chapel Hill South – 5895 Gladewoods Place
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Ottawa's Chapel Hill South neighbourhood is on the market for $799,800.
"Imagine hosting friends and enjoying evening sunsets in your private yard overlooking wooded NCC Land! Although this home not only offers an incredible yard, it's also been nicely updated," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The large primary bedroom includes a "show stopper ensuite with claw foot tub", while the large family room has a gas fireplace.
A look inside a home for sale on Gladewoods Place in Ottawa's Chapel Hill South neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)
Riverside South – 718 Guardian Grove
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse located in Riverside South is on the market for $799,900.
It's located minutes from Vimy Memorial Bridge, and features an easy commute to all amenities.
"Main floor welcomed by a bright and inviting Foyer, upgraded hardwood floors, spacious Living, Dining rooms. Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"The upper floor has three generous sized bedrooms; bright and spacious Primary Bedroom with a walk in closet and a luxury five-piece ensuite, two good size secondary bedrooms with a loft, second floor laundry room."
A look at the kitchen of a home for sale on Guardian Grove in Ottawa's Riverside South neighbourhood. (Realtor.ca/website)
Stittsville – 1782 Maple Grove Road
The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom single-family home in the Stittsville neighbourhood of Fairwinds is on the market for $799,900.
According to the listing on Realtor.ca, the home is located moments away from Highway 417, Tanger Outlets, the Canadian Tire Centre and Hazeldean Road.
"The large, open concept kitchen looks into your bright living room, complete with gas fireplace," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Rich, well maintained hardwood through mostly the entire house. Oversized primary bedroom with a massive walk-in closet, luxurious ensuite and upper level laundry."
This home at 1782 Maple Grove Road in Stittsville is on the market for $799,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
Vanier North – 294 Shakespeare Street Unit B
This three-bedroom, four bathroom townhome in Vanier North is on the market for $799,800.
According to the listing on Realtor.ca, the home is four blocks from Richelieu Park, and close to shops and amenities of Beechwood.
"The kitchen features granite counters, an eat-in area with sliding doors leading to a fenced yard and an entertainment sized deck with gazebo, a lovely space to relax and unwind," the listing says.
"On the upper level an expansive primary suite with walk-in closet and ensuite. Two secondary bedrooms and another full bath complete this level. The basement features an egress-sized window, a fourth full bathroom, laundry and a family/recreation room perfect for movie nights, home gym and hanging out with friends."
A townhouse on Shakespeare Street in Vanier North is on the market for $799,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
