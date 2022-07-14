Here's what $800,300 will buy you in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods

Here's what $800,300 will buy you in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate Wednesday in an effort to tame inflation, and cool red hot housing markets. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate Wednesday in an effort to tame inflation, and cool red hot housing markets. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina