Here's how students celebrated Halloween at one Ottawa school

Trick-or-treating at night is the highlight for many kids on Halloween, but dressing up during the day can almost be just as fun.

Going to school on this spooky day is a favourite for kids. Especially for six year old Abigail.

I like to see all the cool costumes. And I also love to eat yummy things,” Abigail says. “When we get back home from trick or treating, each of us gets one of the candies that we have gotten.

At St. Anne Catholic School in Kanata, they go all out for Halloween, including a school dance, and pumpkin decorating contest.

"We haven't been able to gather as a school community in many years,” says Principal Joanne Blackburn. “So it's an opportunity to come together and celebrate and enjoy the day.”

The school also holds a raffle for students to win some prizes, with all of the proceeds going back into the school.

“All of the prizes were donated by the parents,” says Michaela McLean, parent council chair. “Students pay $2 for 10 tickets and they get to put the tickets into the bag for the prize that they want to win.”

For those behind the wheel on Halloween night, Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council, wants to remind drivers to proceed with caution.

“We need all motorists to understand that today's one of the first times that we're all going back out into the community trick-or-treating. We haven't really done this in full force for the last three years,” Kwong said. “So it's going to be an unusual night of fun, and we want to keep it fun.”

Students at St. Anne's Catholic School participate in a raffle on Halloween. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Back at St. Anne, it’s no surprise that costumes and candy are hard to beat.

“I like costumes,” says 11-year old Eden Obeng. “I also like dressing up. And the candy.”

“I like chocolate,” says another student.

And the teachers at St. Anne are all in for Halloween too. Every staff member is dressed up.

“It's fun to see your teacher dressed up you don't normally get to see that on a day to day basis,” says Cheryl Lepage, a kindergarten teacher. “So they really love it and it makes for a fun day.”

For six-year-old Abigail, it’s hard to pick just one favourite treat when asked which one she likes the most.

“All of them.”