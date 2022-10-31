Here's how students celebrated Halloween at one Ottawa school
Trick-or-treating at night is the highlight for many kids on Halloween, but dressing up during the day can almost be just as fun.
Going to school on this spooky day is a favourite for kids. Especially for six year old Abigail.
I like to see all the cool costumes. And I also love to eat yummy things,” Abigail says. “When we get back home from trick or treating, each of us gets one of the candies that we have gotten.
At St. Anne Catholic School in Kanata, they go all out for Halloween, including a school dance, and pumpkin decorating contest.
"We haven't been able to gather as a school community in many years,” says Principal Joanne Blackburn. “So it's an opportunity to come together and celebrate and enjoy the day.”
The school also holds a raffle for students to win some prizes, with all of the proceeds going back into the school.
“All of the prizes were donated by the parents,” says Michaela McLean, parent council chair. “Students pay $2 for 10 tickets and they get to put the tickets into the bag for the prize that they want to win.”
For those behind the wheel on Halloween night, Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council, wants to remind drivers to proceed with caution.
“We need all motorists to understand that today's one of the first times that we're all going back out into the community trick-or-treating. We haven't really done this in full force for the last three years,” Kwong said. “So it's going to be an unusual night of fun, and we want to keep it fun.”
Students at St. Anne's Catholic School participate in a raffle on Halloween. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Back at St. Anne, it’s no surprise that costumes and candy are hard to beat.
“I like costumes,” says 11-year old Eden Obeng. “I also like dressing up. And the candy.”
“I like chocolate,” says another student.
And the teachers at St. Anne are all in for Halloween too. Every staff member is dressed up.
“It's fun to see your teacher dressed up you don't normally get to see that on a day to day basis,” says Cheryl Lepage, a kindergarten teacher. “So they really love it and it makes for a fun day.”
For six-year-old Abigail, it’s hard to pick just one favourite treat when asked which one she likes the most.
“All of them.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Texts show feds planning communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker charged with assault and attempted kidnapping
The man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was charged on Monday with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping.
Five Canadian UFO cases that caused a federal response, including scrambling fighter
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Saskatchewan premier apologizes after killer invited to throne speech
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is offering an 'unequivocal apology' after legislature member Lyle Stewart invited a notorious killer to watch the government's speech from the throne last week.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Dalhousie students walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax walked out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
-
Artifacts removed from historic P.E.I. ferry Holiday Island before trip to scrapyard
Staff from the P.E.I. Museum have retrieved several historic items from the MV Holiday Island, the 50-year-old ferry that caught fire on July 22 in the Northumberland Strait and was later declared beyond repair.
Toronto
-
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least two injured, schools in lockdown after shooting at Toronto high school
Two people have been injured and schools are in lockdown after a shooting at a Toronto high school Monday.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario tabled legislation to block education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union is planning a province-wide protest to fight back.
Montreal
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday
Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Carnegie Foundation honours Kirkland Lake. Ont., man who rescued drowning girl
Alec Daviau of Kirkland Lake has been named a Carnegie Hero, one of 17 people in North America to receive the honour for 2022.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
London
-
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Canada’s space minds meet in London, Ont.
The growing role Canada plays in space exploration and innovation is being discussed in London, Ont. this week. Academics, industry leaders and students are among those taking part in the Space as a National Asset for Canada Conference (SNAC).
-
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man's death
Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Texts show feds planning communications strategy before 'Freedom Convoy' arrival
Newly released text messages show how the federal government was planning its communications strategy before the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa back in late January.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that left multiple people in life-threatening condition.
-
Multiple stations responding to Cambridge fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says four stations are responding to a townhouse fire on Schleuter Street.
-
CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
Calgary
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
Calgary police seek suspects wearing jerseys during Mount Pleasant break-and-enter
Calgary police are looking for information on a break-and-enter in the community of Mount Pleasant earlier this year where both of the suspects were potentially wearing Flames jerseys.
-
'Money for free': Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway
Critics fear Alberta's new United Conservative premier is preparing to bring in a program that would use billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded royalty breaks to subsidize energy companies to fulfil their legal duty and clean up old wells.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.
-
Man killed by Saskatoon police was shot by officers earlier this year
A man who died in a Saskatoon police shooting had been shot by police before.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech
Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.
Edmonton
-
'Money for free': Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway
Critics fear Alberta's new United Conservative premier is preparing to bring in a program that would use billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded royalty breaks to subsidize energy companies to fulfil their legal duty and clean up old wells.
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
Vancouver's 2022 Santa Claus Parade has been cancelled. Here's why.
Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.
-
Ghostly presence detected aboard Metro Vancouver steamship
The Samson V was a steam-powered sternwheeler from 1937-1980 before it was decommissioned on Halloween and turned into a museum.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech
Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.
-
Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Regina Police Service
The Regina Police Service (RPS) offered some safety tips for those looking to take to the streets and trick-or-treat this Halloween night.
-
Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data
A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.