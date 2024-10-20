Here's how nice it feels this Sunday in Ottawa
The higher-than-normal temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Sunday.
Environment Canada calls for a sunny day with a high of 20 C – fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.
On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high o0f 23 C and sunny skies. A low of 8 C and clear skies are expected for the night.
Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 23 C. A low of 13 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Expelled Indian diplomat denies involvement in Sikh leader's murder, claims 'no evidence presented'
India's High Commissioner to Canada denies any involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot and killed in B.C. last year.
Too close to call: Nail-biting results in B.C.'s 43rd provincial election
Our special coverage of B.C.'s 43rd general election has ended, with the results too close to call.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Fall data shows increased affordability
The annual income required to buy an average home in Toronto has dipped below $200,000, according to the latest data.
Trump will visit McDonald's as he offers no evidence for saying Harris didn't work there in college
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday is expected to visit a McDonald's in Pennsylvania as he continues to criticize Democrat Kamala Harris and claim without evidence that she never worked at the fast-food chain while in college.
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
EXCLUSIVE Indian high commissioner accuses Trudeau of destroying bilateral relationship, says 'mistrust' persists
India's high commissioner to Canada — who has been expelled from the country — says while the economic relationship between Canada and India will likely be preserved, the political one is now characterized by 'mistrust.'
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
With inflation below target, BoC expected to deliver supersized rate cut this week
Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to speed up the pace of interest rate cuts and lower its policy rate by half a percentage point this week.
Bishnoi gang: Experts say fear of Indian syndicate has existed for years in Canada
Alleged members of an Indian gang and its leader have been sending shivers down the spines of members of the South Asian diaspora in Canada for years, says a city councillor in Richmond, B.C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Andy Fillmore projected to be Halifax's next mayor; unofficial results also released for CBRM, Yarmouth
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
Halifax police investigating sudden death at a Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
Annual yard sale in Salisbury, N.B., continues to give back to the community
For the fourth year, Recollections by Jazz Antique Mall's parking lot has been taken over by a yard sale that aims to give back to two local food banks.
Toronto
-
The Ontario legislature is back Monday. Critics say Ford is keener on electioneering
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting Monday after an unusually long summer break, and returns in the midst of intense speculation that Premier Doug Ford will call an early election.
-
Households who go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
-
Tobacco companies unlikely to shift business models despite proposed settlement: prof
Tobacco policy experts say without further pressure, major companies are unlikely to shift their business models toward less harmful alternatives despite a proposed settlement reached that would see three industry giants pay out billions to smokers and their families.
Montreal
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
Ghost shoes memorial honours young Man killed by bus in Montreal
A ghost shoes memorial was held on Saturday in the Plateau-Mount-Royal borough, after a young man was fatally struck by a public transit bus.
-
Soaring costs threaten closure of farm animal sanctuary in Eastern Townships
SAFE, an animal sanctuary in Mansonville in the Eastern Townships, is among a growing number of shelters in Quebec facing financial difficulties. This raises concerns that it may soon have to close its doors.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes school board's $45k Italy trip for $100k of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
-
St. Clair men’s baseball win fourth consecutive OCAA gold medal after defeating Lambton College
The St. Clair College Men’s Baseball team were provincial champions again after a 4-2 win over host Lambton College Saturday afternoon at the OCAA Championships held at Errol Russell Park on Stan Slack Field in Sarnia.
-
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Fall data shows increased affordability
The annual income required to buy an average home in Toronto has dipped below $200,000, according to the latest data.
London
-
Western Mustangs to host McMaster in OUA football playoffs after finishing second in conference
The Western Mustangs have finished second overall in the OUA Football Conference after punishing Windsor 46-5 Saturday at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.
-
Forest City Film Festival featuring more than 90 films, Victor Garber tribute begins Sunday
The Forest City Film Festival (FCFF) begins Sunday with more than 90 films over eight days. The week will be capped off with the FCFF honouring Hollywood veteran and London native Victor Garber.
-
On The Bright Side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Barrie
-
Driver crashes into pole after avoiding wildlife: OPP
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
-
Green Party nominates Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate
Matt Richter has been nominated as the Green Party of Ontario’s Parry Sound–Muskoka candidate for the next provincial election.
-
Police search for stolen pickup
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar
Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.
-
Winnipeg mayor calls for fourth emergency service focused on mental health
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Calgary
-
Eberle nets overtime goal to give Kraken 2-1 win over Flames
Jordan Eberle scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night.
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
Kyiv launches more than 100 drones over Russia as a missile strike on Ukraine injures 17
Russian air defences shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones Sunday over Russia's western regions, Moscow officials said, while 17 people were injured in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in a ballistic missile attack.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death
A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.
-
Kyiv launches more than 100 drones over Russia as a missile strike on Ukraine injures 17
Russian air defences shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones Sunday over Russia's western regions, Moscow officials said, while 17 people were injured in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in a ballistic missile attack.
-
Alberta UCP to vote on celebrating CO2, abandoning net-zero targets
A proposal to stop labelling carbon dioxide as a pollutant and instead celebrate it as a "foundational nutrient for all life on Earth" will be up for debate at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting in November.
Regina
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
-
New mural showcasing Regina's skyline unveiled in Victoria Park
A new mural by a local artist has been completed and unveiled in downtown Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Tommy Douglas, the father of Canadian Medicare, born on this day 120 years ago
On October 20, 1904, Thomas Clement (Tommy) Douglas was born in Falkirk, Scotland.
-
'Absolutely force us to close': Saskatoon business seeking donations to pay $18K in fines
Julianna Tan says her world was turned upside down when she got a letter this summer summoning her to court.
-
Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28
Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
-
B.C. politics have changed 'forever,' Rustad says, vowing to keep battling NDP
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
-
High-profile B.C. NDP members re-elected as race remains too close to call
Housing, health care, public safety, climate change and the toxic drug crisis were some of the major concerns for voters in B.C. Saturday. While it remains to be seen which party voters will decide is best poised to address these issues, David Eby and a majority of his former cabinet members have been re-elected.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election uncertainty reflects voter 'frustration,' Eby says as final results pending
More than three hours after the polls closed in British Columbia's nail-biting provincial election, with both the NDP and Conservatives locked in a near standoff, New Democrat Leader David Eby urged his party’s supporters to keep the faith as they waited for the last deciding votes to be counted.
-
B.C. politics have changed 'forever,' Rustad says, vowing to keep battling NDP
With final results in B.C.'s provincial election still pending, John Rustad has vowed to make life "as difficult as possible" for the NDP should the party be re-elected to a minority government.
-
High-profile B.C. NDP members re-elected as race remains too close to call
Housing, health care, public safety, climate change and the toxic drug crisis were some of the major concerns for voters in B.C. Saturday. While it remains to be seen which party voters will decide is best poised to address these issues, David Eby and a majority of his former cabinet members have been re-elected.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.