Here's how nice it feels this Sunday in Ottawa

The higher-than-normal temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Sunday.

Environment Canada calls for a sunny day with a high of 20 C – fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high o0f 23 C and sunny skies. A low of 8 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 23 C. A low of 13 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.