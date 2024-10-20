OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how nice it feels this Sunday in Ottawa

    The scene in Calabogie, on the Madawaska River. Oct. 18, 2024 (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa) The scene in Calabogie, on the Madawaska River. Oct. 18, 2024 (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa)
    The higher-than-normal temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Sunday.

    Environment Canada calls for a sunny day with a high of 20 C – fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

    On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high o0f 23 C and sunny skies. A low of 8 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

    Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 23 C. A low of 13 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.

     

