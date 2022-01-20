Rents for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa increased below the national average over the past year, while renters in Gatineau, Que. saw some of the highest rent increases in Canada.

The January 2022 Rent Report by Rentals.ca shows the average rent for a one-bedroom in Canada was $1,442 in December, up 2.73 per cent from December 2020. The cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Canada was $1,824, up 3 per cent from the year before.

According to the report, the cost to rent a one-bedroom in Gatineau increased 12.75 per cent in December 2021 from December 2020, to $1,415. That's the second-highest rent increase in Canada behind Vancouver at 13 per cent.

Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Gatineau increased more than any other city in Canada, with an 18 per cent hike. The average two-bedroom in Gatineau costs $1,790 a month to rent.

In Ottawa, the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment was $1,618 in December, up 2.21 per cent from December 2020. The average two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa cost $2,023, up 1.3 per cent from December 2020.

Vancouver has the highest rents for a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment in Canada, with a one-bedroom costing $2,176 a month.

Toronto has the second-highest rents in Canada, with a one-bedroom costing $2,013, while a two-bedroom costs $2,715 to rent.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada (December 2021)

Vancouver $2,176 Toronto $2,013 Etobicoke, Ont. $1,857 Mississauga, Ont. $1,772 York, Ont. $1,706 North York, Ont. $1,679 Brantford, Ont. $1,648 Brampton, Ont. $1,621 Ottawa $1,618 Ajax, Ont. $1,617

17. Montreal $1,507

18. Nepean $1,506

24. Gatineau $1,415

To read the Rentals.ca January 2022 Rent Report, visit rentals.ca.