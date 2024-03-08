Here's how much it costs to rent an Ottawa apartment in February

The average cost to rent an apartment increased slightly in Ottawa in February, as renters continue to pay over $2,000 a month to rent a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment.

Newly released statistics from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium was $2,222 last month, up from $2,219 in January.

The average cost to rent an apartment increased 6 per cent in February from February 2022, when the average rent was a $2,093 a month.

According to the report, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment was $2,041 in Ottawa in February, down from $2,045 in January.

The average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,505 in Ottawa in February, up from $2,500 in January.

Ottawa ranks 10th on the list of Canadian cities for the most expensive rent in Canada.

Vancouver has the highest rent in Canada, with an average asking rent of $3,017. The average rent is $2,880 in Burnaby, B.C. and $2,803 in Toronto.

Kingston ranks 14th on the list of highest rents in Canada, with an average rent of $2,094 a month. The report shows the average rent is $1,880 for a one-bedroom and $2,286 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The report shows the average rent in Canada increased 10.5 per cent in February compared to February 2022, with an average rate of $2,193 a month. Rents decreased "marginally" by 0.1 per cent from January to February.