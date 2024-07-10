Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa

Ottawa renters saw a slight decrease in the average cost to rent an apartment in June, according to a new report.

Statistics from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,179 in June, down from $2,190 in May. The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa was $2,146 in June 2023.

The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in June was $1,989, down from $1,997 in May and $2,003 in June 2023.

Rent for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,486 last month, while a three-bedroom apartment cost an average of $2,762 a month. Rent for a bachelor apartment averaged $1,596 a month in May.

Across Canada, the average rent was $2,185 a month.

Vancouver continues to have the highest average rent in Canada at $3,042 a month, followed by Toronto at $2,715 and Mississauga at $2,681 a month.

The average cost of rent in Kingston was $2,035 a month in June, including $1,833 a month for a one-bedroom.

Gatineau renters are paying an average of $1,992 a month for a condo or apartment, with a one-bedroom costing $1,767 a month to rent.

The report shows the average rent in Kingston and Gatineau increased more than 9 per cent between June 2023 and June 2024.