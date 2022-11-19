Here's how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa and Gatineau

The cost to rent one-and-two-bedroom apartments increased 20 per cent in Ottawa in October, as rents continue to surge across Canada.

The national rent report from Rentals.ca shows the cost of a one-bedroom apartment increased $336 in October compared to October 2021, while the cost of a two-bedroom apartment increased $407.

Ottawa renters were paying an average of $1,959 a month for a one-bedroom in Ottawa last month, up 20.9 per cent from October 2021. A two-bedroom apartment cost an average of $2,443 in Ottawa, up 20.3 per cent from a year ago.

In Gatineau, a one-bedroom apartment cost $1,630 to rent in October, up 14.9 per cent from October 2021. The cost of a two-bedroom apartment dropped 0.7 per cent to $1,764.

The monthly report from Rentals.ca shows the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment was $1,736 in October, up 14.48 per cent from a year ago. The cost to rent a two-bedroom apartment jumped 13.97 per cent to $2,147.

Vancouver has the highest rental rates for a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment in Canada, followed by Toronto and Burnaby, B.C. Ottawa ranks 13th on the list for a one-bedroom apartment, while Gatineau is 24th.

Kingston ranked 22nd on the list, with the cost of a one-bedroom apartment up 7.6 per cent to $1,679 in October.

Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Canada in September

1. Vancouver, B.C. $2,576

2. Toronto $2,478

3. Burnaby, B.C. $2,290

4. Etobicoke, Ont. $2,193

5. Burlington, Ont. $2,174

6. Victoria $2,140

7. Oakville, Ont. $2,098

8. Mississauga $2,091

9. Guelph $2,085

10. North York, Ont. $2,082

13. Ottawa $1,959

22. Kingston $1,679

24. Gatineau $1,630