Here’s how many speeding tickets were issued at each Ottawa photo radar camera in 2021

The photo radar camera set up near Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata was the hot spot for speeders in Ottawa last year.

The automated speed enforcement camera on Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and Curran Street, issued 16,736 speeding tickets in 2021, the most of any of the photo radar cameras set up in the city.

New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021. Last week, the city of Ottawa said 13 per cent of speeding incidents captured through automated speed enforcement were not registered because the tickets were not mailed out within the 23-day window.

The photo radar camera on Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate, issued the second most tickets in 2021, at 15,616 tickets.

The photo radar camera on Smyth Road, near CHEO and the Ottawa Hospital, nabbed 10,772 speeders between January and December.

Here is a look at the tickets issued by the automated speed enforcement cameras in 2021, according to the city of Ottawa's open data.

Katimavik Road between Castlefrank and Curran Street – 16,736 tickets Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 15,616 tickets Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street – 10,772 tickets Longfields Drive between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue – 10,533 tickets Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Drive – 9,904 tickets Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street – 7,659 tickets Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue – 6,235 tickets Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road – 4,142 tickets

Last week, the city of Ottawa said thousands of motorists escaped penalty for speeding because the photo radar tickets were not mailed out in time.

Mayor Jim Watson said the centre that processes automated speed enforcement infractions "continues to struggle with the processing" of the automated speed enforcement camera tickets, and the tickets were not mailed out within the 23 day deadline.

"In 2021, 13 per cent of the City of Ottawa's speeding incidents captured through Automated Speed Enforcement were not able to be processed within the limitation period, which amounted to a loss of in revenue of approximately $1.1 million for the City," Watson said in a letter to Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

The city of Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement program in July 2020. Between July 2020 and July 2021, 101,778 tickets were issued for speeding at the eight locations across Ottawa, netting $5.4 million in revenue.

In October, council approved a plan to install 15 new automated speed enforcement cameras by the end of 2022. Three new photo radar cameras have been installed so far this year. The locations are: