Here's how many parking tickets were issued during Ottawa's winter parking ban on Saturday

Parking tickets were falling like the snow on Ottawa roads this weekend.

Bylaw Services officers issued 3,374 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Saturday.

The city of Ottawa issued a daytime winter weather parking ban between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday to allow crews to clear roads and sidewalks following the snowstorm. A total of 19.2 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Friday night and Saturday, while some areas of Ottawa saw up to 30 cm of snow.

During a daytime winter weather parking ban, only motorists with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets.

Ottawa Bylaw tells CTV News Ottawa that 3,374 tickets were issued for violating the ban on Saturday. Vehicles violating the winter weather parking ban may receive a $125 ticket, with an early payment option of $105.

If each motorist pays the early payment fine of $105, the 3,374 parking tickets total $354,000 in fines.

"During a winter weather parking ban, any vehicle that does not have an on-street parking permit and remains parked on the street is subject to receiving a ticket," Roger Chapman, Director of Ottawa Bylaw Services, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"This is the case regardless of whether the plow has passed, as it is possible that a second plow run is necessary. When the ban is lifted, vehicles may return to on-street parking.

"The safety of residents and visitors is the City’s priority, and we thank everyone for their co-operation when a winter parking ban is implemented.”

Saturday was the second parking ban of 2024.

Bylaw Services officers issued 4,536 tickets to motorists violating the daytime winter parking ban on Jan. 10.

Bylaw officers issued 3,739 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Dec. 4. During the winter of 2022-23, a total of 20,348 tickets were issued for violating winter weather parking bans.