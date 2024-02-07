OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here’s how it feels this Wednesday in Ottawa

    Camp Fortune in the late afternoon on Jan. 29, 2024. (Peter Holmes/CTV Viewer) Camp Fortune in the late afternoon on Jan. 29, 2024. (Peter Holmes/CTV Viewer)
    Share

    Wednesday morning feels cold in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the day.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -1 C. It will feel like -15 with the wind chill this morning and -3 this afternoon.

    A low of -9 C with fog patches developing overnight are forecasted for Wednesday night.

    It’s going to be sunny on Thursday with a high of 1 C.

    Friday will have a high of 4 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    The above-seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with a high of 4 C on Saturday and -1 C on Sunday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

    Despite the cold overnight lows over the last few nights, the National Capital Commission has not provided any update on the possibility the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen.

    Mild temperatures in the forecast this week will not be good for ice conditions. On Monday, organizers announced the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend due to the poor ice conditions.

    The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for four days last month, before mild temperatures and freezing rain forced the closure.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends

    A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News