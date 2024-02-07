Here’s how it feels this Wednesday in Ottawa
Wednesday morning feels cold in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the day.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -1 C. It will feel like -15 with the wind chill this morning and -3 this afternoon.
A low of -9 C with fog patches developing overnight are forecasted for Wednesday night.
It’s going to be sunny on Thursday with a high of 1 C.
Friday will have a high of 4 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.
The above-seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with a high of 4 C on Saturday and -1 C on Sunday.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
Despite the cold overnight lows over the last few nights, the National Capital Commission has not provided any update on the possibility the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen.
Mild temperatures in the forecast this week will not be good for ice conditions. On Monday, organizers announced the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend due to the poor ice conditions.
The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for four days last month, before mild temperatures and freezing rain forced the closure.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
By disclosing his cancer, Charles breaks centuries of royal tradition. But he shares only so much
In British history, the secrecy of the monarch's health has always reigned supreme. Buckingham Palace's disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida student who tracks her jet
Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, including Swift.
Pod of killer whales trapped in drift ice off northern Japan has apparently safely escaped
A pod of killer whales that was trapped in drift ice off Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, prompting concern from environmental groups, has apparently safely escaped, officials said Wednesday.
opinion What to know if you're considering buying a house with friends
A growing number of financially savvy Canadians have discovered a way to make homeownership more affordable by purchasing a home with their friends. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher LIew explains the basics of how co-owning a home works, while outlining some of the pros and cons.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
Nikki Haley is trounced by the 'none of these candidates' option in Nevada's Republican primary
Nikki Haley was swamped Tuesday in Nevada's symbolic U.S. Republican presidential primary as GOP voters resoundingly picked the 'none of these candidates' option on the ballot in a repudiation of the former UN ambassador who is the last remaining major rival to front-runner Donald Trump.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Atlantic
-
Non-emergency health services disrupted as Nova Scotia snowstorm cleanup continues
Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in its Eastern zone will continue to be reduced following a weekend snowstorm.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton, N.B.
Toronto
-
Unsuspecting Ontario senior on the hook for almost $40,00 after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
-
This Toronto woman is battling both an eviction and terminal cancer. Soon, she'll plead her case to the LTB
For a Toronto bar owner with terminal cancer, navigating a lingering eviction has been like floating with no steady ground to land on for over a year – but next month, her fate will be decided as she pleads her case to Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
-
CampTO program registration now open. Here's how to sign up
Registration for Toronto’s CampTO summer programs is officially open.
Montreal
-
Lack of foster families in Montreal forcing siblings apart
A lack of foster homes in Montreal is tearing siblings apart, according to those who work in the system.
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's west end
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
-
Immigrants most affected as Quebec boasts 'robust' 2023 job market
Quebec's job market remained relatively 'robust' in 2023 despite the economic slowdown, according to data compiled by the IDQ.
Northern Ontario
-
-
N.L. curler breaks record with return to the Brier 35 years later
Alex Smith will make history when he steps onto the ice in Regina next month.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
London
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Road this spring.
Winnipeg
-
'A lot of anger built up': Kyriakos Vogiatzakis' family calling for inquiry into his death
The brother of Kyriakos Vogiatzakis shared his anger and sadness Tuesday as he recalled what he felt went wrong the night his brother was assaulted and died outside his St. James restaurant.
-
Second lawsuit filed over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse, alleging child can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Northern Manitoba First Nations declare state of emergency over poor winter roads
Chiefs from four northern Manitoba First Nations say they have declared a state of emergency because unseasonably warm weather has led to the failing of the winter road network they depend upon for vital goods and services.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Orange e-scooter and e-bike rentals returning to Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is bringing back its popular e-scooter and e-bike rental program.
-
Break-in at Waterloo escape room described as 'invasive' by staff
An escape room in Waterloo is out cash and electronics after someone broke in on Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
'It was just like that': Massive rent increases spark call for caps
Residents of the Glenmore Gardens apartment complex on 90 Avenue S.W. in Calgary are facing huge rent increases as they renew their leases.
-
Police investigate after suspected copper wire theft knocks out power in downtown Calgary
Enmax and first responders were dealing with a major power outage Tuesday night in downtown Calgary. It stems from what police believe was an attempted copper wire theft.
-
'It stings a little bit': Calgary's mayor reflects on complexity of job amid recall petition
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is speaking out for the first time since a recall petition was launched to end her more than two-year term in office.
Saskatoon
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
'Thick enough to skate on': Saskatoon residents making the most of icy conditions
The warmer than usual winter weather has made for treacherous conditions on roads and sidewalks, but leave it to those in Saskatchewan to make the most of it.
-
Sask. teen has close call after falling through ice
First responders are warning the public to stay away from frozen ponds after a 13-year-old girl fell through the ice in Warman Monday night.
Edmonton
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Leduc's only homeless shelter facing closure if new location isn't found
The only homeless shelter in Leduc says it only has days to find a new location — or close its doors permanently.
-
'You'd think the Oilers are playing in the Super Bowl': Edmonton fans take over Las Vegas for potentially historic NHL game
Hockey fans travelling to Las Vegas to watch their favourite team is commonplace — and observing legions of them from Western Canada in the hotels, casinos, restaurants and bars of the popular tourist destination has become a standard.
Vancouver
-
-
Canucks enlist local designer with African roots for latest special jersey design
Fashion designer Naa Sheka’s work always comes from the heart and her latest piece is no exception.
-
B.C. Court of Appeal upholds ruling quashing Vancouver rent control bylaw
B.C.'s highest court has ruled against the City of Vancouver in its effort to regulate rent increases between tenancies at single-room accommodations in the city.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw mother calling for autism supports in schools
A Moose Jaw mother is calling on the Saskatchewan Government for more resources in schools to help students living with autism.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024
Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.