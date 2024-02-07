Here’s how it feels this Wednesday in Ottawa

Wednesday morning feels cold in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the day.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -1 C. It will feel like -15 with the wind chill this morning and -3 this afternoon.

A low of -9 C with fog patches developing overnight are forecasted for Wednesday night.

It’s going to be sunny on Thursday with a high of 1 C.

Friday will have a high of 4 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The above-seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with a high of 4 C on Saturday and -1 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

Despite the cold overnight lows over the last few nights, the National Capital Commission has not provided any update on the possibility the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen.

Mild temperatures in the forecast this week will not be good for ice conditions. On Monday, organizers announced the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend due to the poor ice conditions.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for four days last month, before mild temperatures and freezing rain forced the closure.