Here is when flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available in Ottawa

Residents of Ottawa at greatest risk of health complications will be able to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines starting Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health says it received a shipment of vaccines from the province in late September and began distributing them to hospitals and long-term care homes. Starting this week, vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 will be available for the following people:

Health care workers and first responders

Residents and staff of congregate living settings (e.g., chronic care facilities, retirement homes)

Anyone who is pregnant

Individuals who are 65 years of age or older

First Nation, Inuit or Métis people and their household members

All children 6 months to under 5 years of age

Individuals 6 months of age and older with underlying health conditions per NACI

Members of racialized and equity-deserving communities

All residents will have access to vaccines as of Oct. 30, OPH says.

"OPH expects the 2023/2024 respiratory season to be atypical when compared to pre-pandemic years, with early activity of respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating simultaneously with COVID-19," a news release said Tuesday. "OPH recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the annual flu vaccine and the updated XBB 1.5-containing COVID-19 mRNA vaccine."

The Ministry of Health recommends that individuals receive a dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine if it has been six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or known COVID-19 infection. People who have not previously received a COVID-19 vaccine may also receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The updated vaccine is expected to produce a stronger immune response against COVID-19 variants currently circulating in the community.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at OPH Community Clinics can be booked through the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY: 1-866-797-0007).

Flu vaccine appointments at OPH Community Clinics can be booked through the Ottawa Public Health website. This booking form is for children six months to five years and their household members or at-risk individuals who do not have OHIP.

In addition to OPH Community Clinics, there are many options for getting your flu and updated COVID-19 vaccine:

Check with your regular health care provider to see if they offer the vaccines;

Visit your nearest pharmacy to get your vaccines (pharmacies continue to be a main point of access for flu vaccines); or

Visit an OPH Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hub, if you face barriers to access, for vaccines on a walk-in basis.

According to the latest data from Ottawa Public Health, flu levels are still low in the community, but there are moderate levels of RSV and high levels of COVID-19. There were 27 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for the week ending Sept. 30 and three for RSV. Four deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa last week.