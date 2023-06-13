Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership
A group led by Michael Andlauer will be the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.
CTV News Ottawa confirms the group includes several prominent Ottawa businesspeople, including Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes. Postmedia reported York has 20-plus partners to be part of the ownership.
CTV News Ottawa looks at what we know about the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators.
Michael Andlauer
Michael Andlauer becomes the fourth owner of the Ottawa Senators since the club returned to the league in 1992.
Michael Andlauer becomes the fourth owner of the Ottawa Senators since the club returned to the league in 1992.
The 57-year-old Toronto businessman is the founder and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which handles logistics in the pharmaceutical and health care industries. He is also the founder of Bulldog Capital Partners Inc., a Toronto-based merchant bank focused on private equity investments and advisory services.
Andlauer is familiar with how the National Hockey League operates. He is currently minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens, the Bell Centre and Gillett Entertainment Group, and serves as alternate governor of the Canadiens. He will be required to sell his stake in the Canadiens before assuming control of the Senators.
The former beer league goalie is also the owner of the Bulldogs franchise of the Ontario Hockey League, which will play in Brantford in 2023-24. According to his LinkedIn profile, Andlauer attended York University.
Jeff York
Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York confirms to CTV News Ottawa that he is part of a local group of people involved with Michael Andlauer's group.
The parent company of grocery chain Sobeys Inc. says it has reached a deal to acquire food retailer Farm Boy in a bid to expand its reach in Ontario. Farm Boy CEO Jeff York poses for a photo in an Ottawa store on Thursday, May 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
"This is a great day for the city of Ottawa," York told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.
York graduated from St. Pius X High School in Ottawa, and attended Princeton University.
He was the former President and COO of Giant Tiger, before joining Farm Boy in 2009. York was co-CEO of Farm Boy before the food retailer was acquired by Sobeys.
Malhotra family
The Malhotra family tells CTV News Ottawa they are involved in the local group that is part of the new Senators ownership.
The Malhotra family owns Claridge Homes, one of the largest real estate developers in Ottawa.
Bill Malhotra is the founder and CEO of Claridge Homes, founding the company in 1986.
Anna and Olivia Melnyk
The daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk will retain a 10 per cent stake in the Senators ownership group.
The Senators say Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will be part of the ownership group.
Eugene Melnyk purchased the Senators in August 2003 for $130 million as the club was facing bankruptcy. Melnyk passed away in March 2022 at the age of 62.
Anna, left, and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of late Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, stand at centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop before an NHL hockey game between the Senators and the Florida Panthers in Ottawa on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Eugene Melnyk died on March 28 at the age of 62 after an illness. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa at Work
Bruce Garrioch, Post Media hockey columnist covering the Ottawa Senators, tells Graham Richardson who Andlauer is, what he is looking to do with the team and how the sales process got to this point.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
Local news, Quebec publishers first targets of Facebook's block on Canadian news
Meta has started blocking news for some Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in response to a Liberal government bill that could soon become law.
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Cuban man rescued after being buried in a well for more than a day
A 63-year-old man from Cuba was rescued from a well on Monday after he accidentally fell in, and spent more than 24 hours inside, buried in dirt and stone.
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Atlantic
-
Police say 2017 disappearance of Cape Breton woman being treated as a homicide
Police in Cape Breton say they are now treating the 2017 disappearance of Debbie Ann Hutchinson as a homicide, and they’re still looking for information from the public to help the investigation.
-
$3.6 million given out so far to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires
The Canadian Red Cross says 7,200 households in Nova Scotia that were forced to evacuate due to wildfires have so far received provincial financial aid.
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Toronto
-
Man exonerated by Ontario top court nearly 30 years after being convicted of toddler's death
Nearly three decades after being convicted of killing his partner’s toddler, Bernard Doyle has won the legal battle to clear his name.
-
Three-armed person mistakenly exposes AI-generated images in Toronto mayoral platform
A Toronto mayoral candidate’s use of AI-generated images was exposed when a photograph of a person with three arms appeared in their campaign platform.
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
Montreal
-
Local news, Quebec publishers first targets of Facebook's block on Canadian news
Meta has started blocking news for some Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in response to a Liberal government bill that could soon become law.
-
'Very worrying': 1 in 10 children in Quebec were the subject of youth protection reports
In 2022-2023, the directors of Quebec's youth protection departments handled 135,839 reports, which they consider 'very worrying.' In other words, almost 1 in 10 young people aged 0 to 17 were the subject of a report.
-
Rain should help Quebec firefighting effort as more than 7,200 evacuees wait to go home
Rain in the forecast and the arrival of more foreign reinforcements are raising hopes that Quebec's more than 7,000 fire evacuees will be able to return home in the coming days, the province's public security minister said Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Don’t blame us for hospital eyesore, Sudbury festival says in a statement
The people behind Sudbury’s Up Here festival are reminding residents that the mural painted on the former hospital in 2019 was supposed to be a swan song for the building, not a long-term fixture.
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
-
Two arrested in Kirkland Lake homicide, victim identified
A Barrie man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kirkland Lake man in northern Ontario last week with a second suspect charged with being an accessory to murder, police say.
London
-
Special weather statement warns of development of funnel clouds
A weather advisory is in effect for parts of the region that conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening.
-
'Living conditions bordered on inhumane': RCMP release charges in human trafficking ring
According to RCMP, the investigation started in early 2023 and involved the London Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.
-
London man charged after stabbings leave two victims with serious injuries
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed two people in unrelated attacks on Base Line Road West over the weekend, police said.
Winnipeg
-
Home sales down in Manitoba
Home sales are down once again in Manitoba.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister Sarah Guillemard says she won't seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has decided not to seek re-election.
-
'I felt like I was in the wrong body': Winnipeg-born actor helping families affected by anti-trans laws
A Winnipeg-born actor who has found big success in Hollywood is giving back to the LGBTQ2S+ community to help families impacted by anti-trans legislation.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
-
Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont. becomes 9th Canadian to win NBA title
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
-
Man exonerated by Ontario top court nearly 30 years after being convicted of toddler's death
Nearly three decades after being convicted of killing his partner’s toddler, Bernard Doyle has won the legal battle to clear his name.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to consider reversal of parking permit changes
Following a flood of concerns and a petition against it, the majority of Calgary councillors have signed on to a motion to temporarily reverse a decision to introduce residential parking fees later this summer.
-
Calgary police investigate after woman stabbed in the neck
Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning following reports that a woman had been stabbed.
-
Alberta's ethics commissioner says she did investigation into Shandro when elected
Alberta's ethics commissioner says she did a through investigation into Tyler Shandro's business interests after he was elected as a member of the legislature in 2019.
Saskatoon
-
Traffic still restricted on Circle at 33rd as Saskatoon crews repair water main
Lane closures were still in effect on one of Saskatoon's busiest roads Tuesday morning, following a washout caused by a water main break.
-
'Roads, sewer, water': Saskatoon councillor says city needs to spend less and get 'back to basics'
On the heels of a bleak municipal budget forecast, one Saskatoon councillor says the city needs to focus on its core responsibilities and leave the cost of providing social services to other levels of government.
-
'Clean that coil': Saskatoon technician says a little TLC can help extend the life of your AC
With temperatures nearing 30 on Monday, more people are turning to their air conditioning unit to stay comfortable.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's ethics commissioner says she did investigation into Shandro when elected
Alberta's ethics commissioner says she did a through investigation into Tyler Shandro's business interests after he was elected as a member of the legislature in 2019.
-
Edmonton designates Magrath Mansion a municipal historic resource
The City of Edmonton has designated the Magrath Mansion in Highlands a municipal historic resource, allowing the city to work with the property owner on renovations and ongoing maintenance.
-
Looking at flowers for hours: Wildflower course being offered in Hinton
Do you know your wildflowers? Ashley Hillman can help you spot Yellow Lady Slippers in the great outdoors. If you didn't know that it was a plant, then she could help you with that, too.
Vancouver
-
Dangerous Abbotsford encampment being shut down, new shelter promised to residents
After years, Abbotsford’s most dangerous homeless encampment is being shut down, the province announced Tuesday.
-
Investigation launched after shots fired in Surrey, prompting road closures: RCMP
Investigators are at the scene of an early morning shooting in Surrey on Tuesday that’s prompted road closures.
-
Legal battle underway between B.C. health authority and medical services provider
An ugly legal battle between one of B.C.’s biggest health authorities and a medical services provider in Vancouver is threatening to alienate medical providers and disrupt patient care.
Regina
-
Lack of accessible parking for cancer patients in Regina adds unnecessary stress, advocates say
An advocate is bringing attention to the issue of parking at Regina's Pasqua Hospital, saying that forcing cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy to travel blocks to their vehicles is causing unnecessary stress.
-
Sask. gopher hunters charged after accidently firing gun in hotel room, police say
A call of 'shot fired' that led to the deployment of a tactical police team turned out to be a simple accident involving a trio of gopher hunters in Weyburn on Monday.
-
Teen charged in Esterhazy-Stockholm area homicide: Sask. RCMP
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Winnipeg, facing a murder charge in relation to a homicide investigation in the Esterhazy/Stockholm area that began in early February.