Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership

A group led by Michael Andlauer will be the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

CTV News Ottawa confirms the group includes several prominent Ottawa businesspeople, including Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes. Postmedia reported York has 20-plus partners to be part of the ownership.

CTV News Ottawa looks at what we know about the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators.

Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer becomes the fourth owner of the Ottawa Senators since the club returned to the league in 1992.

The 57-year-old Toronto businessman is the founder and CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, which handles logistics in the pharmaceutical and health care industries. He is also the founder of Bulldog Capital Partners Inc., a Toronto-based merchant bank focused on private equity investments and advisory services.

Andlauer is familiar with how the National Hockey League operates. He is currently minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens, the Bell Centre and Gillett Entertainment Group, and serves as alternate governor of the Canadiens. He will be required to sell his stake in the Canadiens before assuming control of the Senators.

The former beer league goalie is also the owner of the Bulldogs franchise of the Ontario Hockey League, which will play in Brantford in 2023-24. According to his LinkedIn profile, Andlauer attended York University.

Jeff York

Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York confirms to CTV News Ottawa that he is part of a local group of people involved with Michael Andlauer's group.

Farm Boy CEO Jeff York poses for a photo in an Ottawa store on Thursday, May 26, 2016.

"This is a great day for the city of Ottawa," York told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.

York graduated from St. Pius X High School in Ottawa, and attended Princeton University.

He was the former President and COO of Giant Tiger, before joining Farm Boy in 2009. York was co-CEO of Farm Boy before the food retailer was acquired by Sobeys.

Malhotra family

The Malhotra family tells CTV News Ottawa they are involved in the local group that is part of the new Senators ownership.

The Malhotra family owns Claridge Homes, one of the largest real estate developers in Ottawa.

Bill Malhotra is the founder and CEO of Claridge Homes, founding the company in 1986.

Anna and Olivia Melnyk

The daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk will retain a 10 per cent stake in the Senators ownership group.

The Senators say Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will be part of the ownership group.

Eugene Melnyk purchased the Senators in August 2003 for $130 million as the club was facing bankruptcy. Melnyk passed away in March 2022 at the age of 62.

Anna, left, and Olivia Melnyk, daughters of late Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, stand at centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop before an NHL hockey game between the Senators and the Florida Panthers in Ottawa on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

