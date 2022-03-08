Here is the lineup for Ottawa Bluesfest 2022

A bird's eye view of Bluesfest taken by the festival's official photographer, Steve Gerecke. Courtesy Steve Gerecke / Bluesfest A bird's eye view of Bluesfest taken by the festival's official photographer, Steve Gerecke. Courtesy Steve Gerecke / Bluesfest

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine

Canada poked Russia in the eye on Monday by sanctioning 10 people identified by Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as the federal government works with allies to hammer Russia's economy in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in London at the start of a four-country visit to Europe, conceded cutting off Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports entirely is not as simple for Europe as it was for Canada.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina