Here are the ways the Quebec public sector strike could affect services in Gatineau
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec will be taking to the picket lines Monday for a one-day strike.
Several unions in the Common Front alliance rejected the latest offer from the Legault government, leading to the day of strike action provincewide.
According to the Common Front, there are 17,532 workers in the Outaouais region who are part of the unions that will be picketing Monday. Picket lines will be held in front of several educational institutions and health and social services networks.
Here are some of the ways the strike could affect residents living and working in Gatineau.
Schools
Several students will not have morning classes nor morning school bus service.
The Coeur-des-Vallées, des Draveurs, Haut-Bois de l'Outaouais, and Portages-de-l'Outaouais school boards will not have morning classes. The Western Quebec School Board says all classes will be cancelled on Monday. CEGEP classes will be cancelled in the morning.
Childcare services operated through schools will be unavailable while classes are cancelled.
Transit
The STO will not run school routes to Mont-Bleu, de l'île, Grande-Rivière, Nouvelle Ère, de la Cité and Hormisdas-Gamelin schools in the morning, but regular service will run in the afternoon.
Health services
The Outaouais public health unit, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l’Outaouais, said in a news release last week that there will be three days of disrpution this week.
Workers will be picketing Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, it said.
Due to the essential nature of health-care services, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said emergencies and essential care will not be affected, but there may be delays in other health services and the hours of operation of its offices could be changed. The health unit is recommending any non-urgent blood tests scheduled for Nov. 6, 8, and 9 be postponed, if possible.
"The organization will try to limit the impacts of the strike as much as possible. Essential services required will remain in place to provide care and health and social services to the population during these days," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said in French.
The pickets on Wednesday and Thursday are related to a different union, which represents nurses in the province, and are not part of the Common Front strike on Monday.
SAQ
The SAQ will not be affected by the strike.
--With files from CTV News Montreal.
