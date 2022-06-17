Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red-light camera violations

King Edward Avenue is a hot spot for motorists running red lights, with thousands of drivers nabbed by the city of Ottawa's red-light cameras.

Data posted on the city of Ottawa's "Open Ottawa" portal shows 53,956 tickets were issued by red-light cameras at intersections across the city of Ottawa in 2021. The three red-light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.

The camera on King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street issued 5,868 tickets for red light running last year, the most of any camera in the city of Ottawa. The camera issued 4,739 tickets in 2019 and 3,202 tickets in 2020.

The camera at King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew issued 2,529 tickets in 2021, while the camera at King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street issued 137 tickets in December – the only active month for the camera, according to the statistics.

The three other locations in the top five for red light camera violations were Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard, Walkley Road westbound at Don Reid Road and Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick/McCarthy Road.

The "Open Data" list shows 68 locations for red light cameras in 2021; however, three cameras issued zero tickets through the year.

The fine for being caught running a red light by the red-light cameras is $325, which includes a service fee and victim surcharge. The ticket for running the red light is issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Here is a look at the top 10 locations for red-light camera tickets issued in 2021

King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 5,868 tickets Russell Road southbound at St. Laurent Boulevard – 3,184 tickets Walkley Road westbound at Don Reid Drive – 2,893 tickets Hunt Club Road eastbound at Downpatrick/McCarty Road – 2,536 tickets King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 2,529 tickets Kent Street northbound at Arlington – 1,957 tickets Carling Avenue eastbound at Iroquois – 1,524 tickets Prince of Wales Drive northbound at Hogs Back Road – 1,462 tickets Bank Street northbound at Riverside Drive – 1,388 tickets Berrigan Drive northbound at Wessex Road – 1,211 tickets

Here is a look at the bottom five locations for red-light camera tickets issued in 2021

Hawthorne Road northbound at Leitrim Road – 43 tickets (January through June) Carling Avenue eastbound at Island Park Drive – 53 tickets March Road eastbound at Carp Road – 170 tickets Jockvale Road eastbound at Strandherd Drive – 174 tickets Cyrville Road westbound at Innes Road – 180 tickets

The camera at King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer issued 137 tickets in December, the only month it issued tickets in 2021. The red light camera at King Edward and Besserer Street issued the fifth most tickets in 2020.

The city of Ottawa's open data website showed more than 35,000 tickets were issued for red-light camera violations on Ottawa roads in 2020.