Hunt Club Road is once again home to the most dangerous intersections in Ottawa, according to new collision data from the city.

The intersections of Prince of Wales Drive at West Hunt Club Road and Hunt Club Road at Riverside Drive saw the most crashes of any Ottawa intersection in 2020. Data released by the city this week shows there were 32 collisions at each intersection in 2020.

It's the ninth time in the last 11 years that the intersection of Hunt Club Road at Riverside Drive has had the most crashes in a year. The intersection ranked second in 2018 and third in 2013.

The intersection of Prince of Wales Drive at West Hunt Club Road did not rank among the top 10 worst intersections in 2019, and tied for seventh in 2018.

Innes Road and Jean D'Arc Boulevard had the third most collisions in 2020, with 28 collisions.

Most collisions in Ottawa by intersection in 2020:

Location Collisions

Prince of Wales at West Hunt Club Road 32

Hunt Club Road at Riverside Drive 32

Innes Road at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard 28

Blair Road at Ogilvie Road 26

Meadowlands Drive at Merivale Road 24

Baseline Road at Clyde Avenue 24

Baseline Road at Woodroffe Avenue 24

Innes Road at Tenth Line Road 24

Bank Street at Walkley Road 24

Baseline Road/Heron Road at Prince of Wales Drive 23

Terry Fox Drive at Palladium Drive/Katimavik Road 23

The city usually releases annual collision data in the summer of the following year. There was no reason given why the data for 2020 wasn't released until February 2022.

The city of Ottawa reported 10,047 collisions in 2020, compared to the average of 14,839 collisions between 2015 and 2019. In 2019, there were a record 16,399 collisions on Ottawa roads.

"In 2020, there has been a significant decrease in collisions in comparison to prior years," Phil Landry, Director of Traffic Services, said in a memo to council.

"Fewer daily displacements given the various COVID-19 restrictions implemented throughout the year are likely a contributing factor."

Average traffic volumes were 26 per cent lower in 2020 compared to 2019, after COVID-19 restrictions and work from home requirements meant fewer vehicles on the roads.

Eighteen people were killed in collisions on Ottawa roads in 2020. Two pedestrians and two e-cyclists died in collisions.

Of the 10,047 collisions on Ottawa roads in 2020, 32 per cent were rear-end collisions, 18 per cent were a single motor vehicle collision and nine per cent involved a parked vehicle.

The most common day for collisions was Friday (1,811), while the most common time was 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (871), followed by 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. (789) and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (777).