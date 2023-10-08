Here are some of the Canadian sports artifacts you can see at a new History Museum exhibit

The Canadian Museum of History is showcasing clothing, equipment and other artifacts from sports history in a new exhibit.

"Canada's Got Game!" will be on display at the museum until Oct. 6, 2024. It features items from the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame and from the Canadian History Museum's own collection.

"Celebrating sport through three themes — Dynamic Winners, Controversy, and Challenging Expectations — visitors can explore objects from some of Canada's iconic sports personalities," the museum says. "The display presents interpretative panels and nine display cases with objects that reflect a diverse range of sports and Canadian athletes over time."

You can see more at the museum's website.

Here are some of the objects on display (descriptions by the Canadian Museum of History):

Olympic Parka worn by skier Jim Hunter, 1972

Olympic Parka worn by skier Jim Hunter, 1972 (Canadian Museum of History)

"In 1972, 12 seamstresses from Iqaluit gathered to sew Olympic parkas for Team Canada. Designed in the standard red and white of Canada's flag, each parka was decorated by hand with white wolf fur trim, and caribou bone buttons."

Hockey skates worn by Jarome Iginla, circa 2002

Hockey skates worn by Jarome Iginla, circa 2002 (Canadian Museum of History)

"Jarome Iginla wore these skates in 2002. That year, he won three National Hockey League awards, as well as Olympic gold. An exceptional player, Iginla is equally known for elevating his teammates."

Olympic Torch with Imperial Eagle Engraving, 1936

Olympic Torch with Imperial Eagle Engraving, 1936 (Canadian Museum of History)

"The torch relay for the modern Olympics began in 1936. It was part of the Nazi's propaganda aimed at getting Germany back on the world stage. The flame travelled through five countries, promoting the games."

The Edmonton Commercial Graduates: Wool basketball jersey worn by Kay MacRitchie, circa 1939

Wool basketball jersey worn by Kay MacRitchie, circa 1939 (Canadian Museum of History)

"In the 1920s and 1930s, women’s teams like the Edmonton Grads basketball club attracted huge crowds. While expected to be 'ladies first and athletes second,' the Grads still dominated on the court."