Here are some of the Canadian sports artifacts you can see at a new History Museum exhibit
The Canadian Museum of History is showcasing clothing, equipment and other artifacts from sports history in a new exhibit.
"Canada's Got Game!" will be on display at the museum until Oct. 6, 2024. It features items from the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame and from the Canadian History Museum's own collection.
"Celebrating sport through three themes — Dynamic Winners, Controversy, and Challenging Expectations — visitors can explore objects from some of Canada's iconic sports personalities," the museum says. "The display presents interpretative panels and nine display cases with objects that reflect a diverse range of sports and Canadian athletes over time."
You can see more at the museum's website.
Here are some of the objects on display (descriptions by the Canadian Museum of History):
Olympic Parka worn by skier Jim Hunter, 1972
Olympic Parka worn by skier Jim Hunter, 1972 (Canadian Museum of History)
"In 1972, 12 seamstresses from Iqaluit gathered to sew Olympic parkas for Team Canada. Designed in the standard red and white of Canada's flag, each parka was decorated by hand with white wolf fur trim, and caribou bone buttons."
Hockey skates worn by Jarome Iginla, circa 2002
Hockey skates worn by Jarome Iginla, circa 2002 (Canadian Museum of History)
"Jarome Iginla wore these skates in 2002. That year, he won three National Hockey League awards, as well as Olympic gold. An exceptional player, Iginla is equally known for elevating his teammates."
Olympic Torch with Imperial Eagle Engraving, 1936
Olympic Torch with Imperial Eagle Engraving, 1936 (Canadian Museum of History)
"The torch relay for the modern Olympics began in 1936. It was part of the Nazi's propaganda aimed at getting Germany back on the world stage. The flame travelled through five countries, promoting the games."
The Edmonton Commercial Graduates: Wool basketball jersey worn by Kay MacRitchie, circa 1939
Wool basketball jersey worn by Kay MacRitchie, circa 1939 (Canadian Museum of History)
"In the 1920s and 1930s, women’s teams like the Edmonton Grads basketball club attracted huge crowds. While expected to be 'ladies first and athletes second,' the Grads still dominated on the court."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigate impersonation of a peace officer
RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating after a report of a man impersonating an RCMP officer who asked a woman to get into his vehicle on Saturday.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Toronto
-
'Reprehensible and disgusting': Doug Ford speaks out against rallies celebrating Israel attacks
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is speaking out against a series of events being held that celebrate attacks against Israel that have left more than 600 people dead and thousands more injured.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack.
-
Here's what the Ontario government did during the first few weeks of the fall session
Here are a few things to know about what’s happened at Queen’s Park int he first few weeks of the fall session.
Montreal
-
Montreal opposition wants money to support city's public markets
Montreal's public markets are world-renowned, and the city's official opposition wants to keep it that way. Ensemble Montreal is submitting a motion to city council to revitalize the sites and their aging infrastructure, as many merchants say they need an upgrade.
-
Residents hire lawyers to halt construction of Saint-Henri safe drug use site near elementary school
The debate surrounding a safe drug use site near an elementary school in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood continues with many residents who live nearby wanting the site to change locations.
-
'It was like Niagara Falls': Montreal condo residents sue city after building floods several times
A group of condo residents in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough is suing the city after their building flooded several times. They say experts have proven the building is up to code—the problem is on the outside.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to structural fire at condemned building downtown
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of a structural fire at a condemned building in the city’s downtown early Sunday afternoon.
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
London
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert
The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
Winnipeg
-
'A good confidence booster': Youth empowerment event shows First Nations kids the joy of cooking
A group of First Nations youth had the opportunity to explore their cultural art, crafts, and cuisine with a true master in the kitchen this weekend.
-
Two Manitobans among four found with gun: OPP
Two Manitoba men are among a group of four facing firearms-related charges after a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario Friday morning.
-
Boo at the Zoo is back at Assiniboine Park
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting into the spooky spirit once again with Boo at the Zoo.
Kitchener
-
‘This area is so unaffordable’: Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
-
Brantford Bulldogs host home opener in newly-renovated Civic Centre
The Brantford Bulldogs played their first home opener Saturday evening at the city’s newly-renovated Civic Centre.
-
Police trying to identify male in connection to Kitchener sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have released a photo of a male they say they’re trying to identify in connection with a sexual assault earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Suspect in death of Sundre, Alta. woman discovered dead
A man identified as a suspect in a Sundre, Alta., homicide investigation was discovered dead Saturday.
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Israeli rescue service says it retrieved about 260 bodies from a music festival attacked by Hamas
The Israeli rescue service Zaka says its paramedics removed about 260 bodies from a music festival attended by thousands that came under attack by Hamas.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. lawyers call out premier for 'judicial overreach' comments
The Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association (STLA) is calling out the premier for his comments in the wake of a court injunction over a controversial government policy.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.
-
New Hockey Canada rules say players must wear 'minimum attire' in change rooms
Changes are coming to hockey rinks across the country as Hockey Canada implements a new policy that bars players from fully undressing in change rooms.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton cold case: Family seeks answers about missing man 15 years later
This Thanksgiving marks 15 years since an Edmonton man disappeared. And Saturday, Dylan Koshman's family canvassed a south Edmonton neighbourhood hoping to generate new leads.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
-
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Vancouver
-
Warm start to Thanksgiving long weekend broke 14 temperature records in B.C.
Fourteen communities around B.C. saw their hottest Oct. 7 on record Saturday, including one where the previous record had stood for more than 100 years.
-
Canadian universities bet on international students, but global shifts present risks
The struggles of the University of British Columbia's Vantage College reflect the unpredictable nature of the lucrative international education sector, as Canadian universities find themselves beholden to geopolitical and economic shifts.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid attack on Israel
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of one Canadian who has died amid an attack on Israel by Hamas and of two others who are missing.
Regina
-
Here are the city services in Regina that are open and closed on Thanksgiving
Here are the city services that are open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina.
-
'Truly changed my life': Monument to honour residential school survivors on display in Regina
A monument, which has been on display in Regina for the past month, has left a lasting impact on its visitors.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.