Here are 12 major events to check out in Ottawa this summer
Summer festival season ramps up in Ottawa this week, with several events hosting the first in-person events in more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person Canada Day events return to Ottawa on July 1, while the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest will welcome patrons back.
With summer set to start on Tuesday, CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 12 major events happening in Ottawa this summer.
Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival
The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival runs from Tuesday to Sunday at Mādahòkì Farm on Hunt Club Road.
Enjoy some of Canada's best Indigenous talent through music, dance, workshops, food and more at the free, family-friendly event.
For details, visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/
TD Ottawa Jazz Festival
The sounds of jazz music will fill the air around Confederation Park for the 40th edition of the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.
The festival runs from June 24 to July 3 at Confederation Park, at Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and other venues around Ottawa.
Performers include Blue Rodeo, Kamasi Washington, Jocelyn Gould, Punch Brothers, Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys, Wynton Marsalis and Pink Martini.
There will be free shows on Canada Day.
For more information, visit ottawajazzfestival.com.
Photo courtesy: Facebook/Ottawa Jazz Festival
Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival
The dragon boats return to the waters of the Rideau River for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival runs from June 23 to 26 at Mooney's Bay Park.
Musical acts include The Strumbellas, Serena Ryder, Frown Line and Rebelle.
For more information, visit https://dragonboat.net/.
Paddlers take part in 22nd Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival
Escapade Music Festival
Escapade Music Festival takes over Lansdowne Park during the final weekend of June.
The dance music festival runs June 24 to 26, featuring Tiesto, Illenium, Deadmau5, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont and Above & Beyond.
For more information, visit https://escapademf.com/.
Escapade Music Festival returns to Ottawa after a pandemic hiatus. Sept. 4, 2021. (Colton Praill / CTV News)
Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations will be held in-person in Ottawa for the first time since 2019, with the main birthday celebrations moving to LeBreton Flats.
Canadian Heritage is hosting Canada's 155th birthday party celebrations on July 1 at LeBreton Flats park, with other events being held at Place des festivals Zibi.
The daytime ceremony at LeBreton Flats will include Chantal Kreviazuk, Lisa LeBlanc, Sebastian Gaskin, DJ Shub, Tenille Townes, Gurdeep Pandher, Kellie Loder and Riit.
The evening ceremony will include Charlotte Cardin, Salebarbes, Johnny Reid, Tenille Arts, Neon Dreams, Walk Off the Earth, William Prince and Sebastian Gaskin.
Fireworks will happen at 10 p.m., with the best views from LeBreton Flats park, Zibi or the surrounding streets, which will be closed to traffic.
For information on Canada Day events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day.html.
People gather on Parliament Hill for Canada Day entertainment, Tuesday, July, 1, 2014. (Mike Cormier / MyNews)
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest returns to Ottawa for the first time in three years.
The popular Ottawa music festival runs from July 7 to 17 at LeBreton Flats.
The lineup includes Sarah McLachlan, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Alanis Morissette, Marshmello, Alexisonfire, Luke Bryan, Rage Against the Machine, Ja Rule and the National.
"We’re happy to finally be able to roll out a fantastic lineup of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans," Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan said when the lineup was announced in March. "To show our appreciation for that patience and support, we intend to stage one of our best fests ever."
For more information, visit https://ottawabluesfest.ca/.
A bird's eye view of Bluesfest taken by the festival's official photographer, Steve Gerecke. Courtesy Steve Gerecke / Bluesfest
Ottawa Lebanese Festival
The Ottawa Lebanese Festival celebrates the very best in Lebanese food, entertainment, and culture in the national capital region.
The festival is held at the Saint Elias Centre – 750 Ridgewood Avenue from July 13 to 17.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawalebanesefestival.com/.
Ottawa Chamberfest
Ottawa's chamber music festival returns this summer with a diversity of performers showcasing music that spans genres and generations.
Ottawa Chamberfest runs from July 21 to Aug. 4 at venues across the city of Ottawa.
"Chamberfest is back in full force!" said Artistic Director Carissa Klopoushak. "A theme of light overcoming darkness runs through our 2022 festival, with the best and brightest artists gracing our stages. We’ve put together a festival of the magnitude you’ve come to expect from Chamberfest —a great thing for both the artists who create art and the audiences who crave it."
The lineup includes Imani Winds, Nordic Voices, Marion Newman, Rihab Chaieb, Canadian Bass and the Danish String Quartet.
For more information, visit chamberfest.com.
Chamberfest returned in 2021, playing to a maximum of 120 people at the Carleton Dominion Chalmers Centre. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa International Buskerfest
The Ottawa International Buskerfest is set to return to Ottawa July 29 to Aug. 1.
Enjoy four full days, with 140 plus family-friendly shows on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa.
For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/buskerfest.
Ottawa Greek Festival
Enjoy the tastes, sights, and sounds of Greece as you "Live a day the Greek way" at Ottawa Greek Fest.
Greek Fest will run from Aug. 5 to 7 and Aug. 12 to 15 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
"After two years of a take-out system, we’re thrilled to be back in person this August with a full outdoor festival!" Ottawa Greek Festival said on its website.
Get ready for delicious Greek food, live music, dancing, and of course - plate breaking!
For more information, visit http://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.
Capital Pride
The Capital Pride Festival is back live and in-person in Ottawa this summer.
Capital Pride runs from Aug. 21 to 28, featuring the annual Pride Parade, Street Festival, Capital Pride Pageant, drag shows, musical performances, youth events and over 50 community events.
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.
CityFolk
CityFolk will return to Lansdowne Park in September.
The lineup for the multi-day celebration of music, dance and community has not been announced.
For more information visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/.
Fairs in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Almonte Fair – July 15-17
Navan Fair – Aug. 4-7
Merrickville Fair – Aug. 5-7
The Capital Fair – Aug. 12-21
Perth Fair – Sept. 2-5
Renfrew Fair – Sept. 8-11
Carp Fair – Sept. 22-25
Metcalfe Fair – Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
