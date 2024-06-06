OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Ottawa, including part of Highway 417

    A heavy downpour of rain caused some isolated flooding on Highway 417 Thursday.

    Ontario Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed flooding in the westbound lanes of the highway near Richmond Road and Bayshore Drive just before 4 p.m.

    Two right lanes and the right shoulder were closed as a result of the flooding. Lanes reopened at around 5:30 p.m.

    Ottawa was under a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the day, with Environment Canada say 30 to 44 millimetres of rain had been reported in the city.

    Ottawa police also reported flooding at the intersection of Gladstone and Bronson avenues Thursday afternoon. 

