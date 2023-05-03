Heavy police presence as Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa city hall locked down

There is a heavy police presence at a downtown Ottawa high school and people are being told to shelter-in-place at nearby city hall.

At least eight police cruisers could be seen outside Lisgar Collegiate Institute just before noon on Wednesday. Officers with carbine rifles stood outside the school. Students were being denied entry to the school and told to go to nearby city hall.

An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesman said Lisgar is in secure school safety mode "in response to a security issue."

"The police have been notified and are present at our school. No individual has been harmed," Darcy Knoll said in an email. "During a Secure School safety procedure, external doors to the school are locked, hallways are cleared, and students are kept inside their classroom."

Knoll said more information would be shared with Lisgar parents later Wednesday.

At city hall, a sign on the doors to the Lisgar Street entrance advised people to shelter in place, and members of the public were denied entry.

"Due to an external environmental or atmospheric hazard you are advised to shelter in place," the sign read. "Exit from this facility is discouraged."

At the city's planning and housing committee, a staff member said there was an ongoing incident at the nearby school.

"Staff and members of council have been advised that due to an ongoing incident at Lisgar Collegiate, City Hall is in a secure facility status," said Caitlin Salter-MacDonald, manager of council and committee services. “This means that entry and exit from the facility is strongly discouraged and Ottawa police are currently on scene.”

“Currently, the doors to city hall are locked, so if there’s anyone listening who was planning to attend in person, you’re strongly encouraged to join this meeting virtually.”

Ottawa police confirmed a police operation was underway and asked people to avoid the area.

A city of Ottawa spokesman said they would get back to CTV News Ottawa.

More to come…