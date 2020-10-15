OTTAWA -- Public health officials in Kingston have sent a letter to Independent MPP Randy Hillier regarding his comments about COVID-19 and assertions the pandemic is overblown.

Hillier, who sits as an independent for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston after being kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus, said he is against mandatory masks and has shared a number of questionable posts on social media about the pandemic, including some that are completely false conspiracy theories.

A browse of Hillier's Twitter feeds shows posts indicating public health officials are guilty of crimes against humanity based on restrictions put in place for COVID-19 and one that called Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus with the World Health Organization a liar and criminal.

Hillier's riding straddles two health unit areas in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington District Health Unit and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, and Kingston public health officials said Thursday they have been in contact with Hillier's office about his comments.

"KFL&A Public Health are aware of Mr. Hillier's comments and posts," a spokeswoman said in a statement, noting a letter had recently been sent to Hillier expressing "concerns" about his comments.

"It was mentioned to Mr. Hillier that over the next couple of months, it will be critical to support our community and to share information on how everyone can best protect themselves by wearing a face covering, practicing good hand hygiene, physically distancing, staying home when sick, and avoiding large crowds," the statement said.

"We also mentioned that we need to do this together so that we protect the health of Ontarians and allow our residences to live healthy lives."

While not mentioning Hillier specifically, Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark asked residents to stick to reliable information about the virus.

“There is a lot of misinformation about COVID-19 so I encourage residents to look for credible sources of information like the Public Health Units, Public Health Ontario, the Ontario Ministry of Health, and the Public Health Agency of Canada,” Stewart said in a statement.

“The science behind COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, so we have seen changes in the recommendations and practices as more information becomes available. The information provided by the Health Unit is based on the latest research evidence.”

During an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA on Wednesday, Hillier refused to say whether he thought the pandemic was real, said he was anti-mask and likened the current pandemic to a bad flu season.

Hillier and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.